Chief Executive of DE&S to Brief on Safe Delivery of UK Defence Equipment Programmes at the Defence Safety Conference

Defence Safety Conference 2019

SMi Report: Sir Simon Bollom, Chief Executive, DE&S UK MoD, to deliver a keynote presentation at the 2019 Defence Safety conference, this October in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conference organisers, SMi Group, are pleased to announce that the Chief Executive of Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), Sir Simon Bollom , will once again, be delivering a keynote address at the second annual Defence Safety conference , taking place on 7th and 8th October in London.Sir Simon Bollom’s keynote presentation ‘Ensuring Safety Whilst Maximising Delivery of UK Defence Equipment Programmes’ will focus on:• Creating ownership and accountability for safety across the organisation• Working with complex teams to ensure a safety culture is created from the top down• Examples of safety risk and how we can do better• Working with fellow UK MoD departments to create a more coherent safety approachAlso speaking at the 2019 event, on aviation safety optimisation, will be Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD.His presentation ‘Safe Delivery and Operation of UK Air Assets’ will focus on:• How DE&S manage safe delivery of UK Aviation platforms• The growing need for certification and safety polices for Autonomous Systems and UAS• Working with Industry effectively to ensure safe systems, reporting and platformThe event brochure with the full two-day agenda is available to download online at http://www.defencesafety.com/einpr The conference is also supported by the Defence Safety Authority, UK MoD and is unparalleled in its ability to bring together senior safety practitioners from across the globe, to discuss how to save lives and protect capability.Active Military and Government Personnel will be granted free admission to the event. However, pre-registration is required on the event website, which is subject to final approval by SMi Group.To secure a seat, registrations can be made online at http://www.defencesafety.com/einpr Commercial organisations that wish to attend, speak and/or sponsor, must contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukDefence Safety Conference7th - 8th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UKGold Sponsor: West Keeble LtdSponsors: BMT, MBDA, tlmNexusSupported by the Defence Safety Authority, UK MoDAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



