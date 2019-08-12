Tanzania: SADC- FP transformation into regional parliament

Dar es Salaam, ANGOLA, August 12 - The proposal to transform the SADC Parliamentary Forum (SADC- FP) into a regional parliament is expected to be approved at the 39th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Conference, to take place on 17 and 18 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.,

The information was provided Sunday in Dar es Salaam, by the SADC national secretary the Angolan José Salvador, who participates in the expert meeting that is preparing the Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The Experts have also discussed issues related to the infrastructure, energy deficit in the SADC region, renewable energy, road and rail transport infrastructure projects, including the Lobito Corridor (linking Angola and Zambia).

In the political chapter, the experts analyzed the statement on lifting the sanctions imposed by the international community on Zimbabwe and the situation in Western Sahara.

The 39th SADC Summit will review the progress of regional integration and socio-economic development and discuss the implementation of its industrialization strategy.

The meeting of experts precedes the sessions of the SADC Council of Ministers to be held on the 13th and 14th. The 16th is the meeting of senior officials from the Policy, Defense and Security Agency.

Tanzania will take over the rotating presidency of the regional body for a period of one year, while its head of state, John Magufuli, who currently holds the SADC vice presidency, will take the lead, replacing his Namibian counterpart, Hage. Geingob.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.