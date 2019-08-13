CRM (Cardiac Rhythm Management) Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.1% Till 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (Crm) Devices And Equipment Market Was Valued At About $12.28 Billion In 2018 And Is Expected To Grow To $14.42 Billion At A CAGR Of 4.1% Through 2022” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cardiac rhythm management devices and equipment market comprises of sales of devices that are effective in managing and restoring the heart’s normal function or rhythm. These devices are used to treat and manage arrhythmia-related diseases such as cardiac arrests, heart failure, or cardiac arrhythmias.

The global cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market was valued at about $12.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $14.42 billion at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the cardiac rhythm management devices and equipment market in 2017, accounting by 51.5% of the market, followed by Europe, which accounts for 28.3%.

Request A Sample For The Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2548&type=smp

The rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrhythmia, ischemic heart disease, and hypertension is driving the CRM devices market. Sedentary lifestyles and medical conditions such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes are major causes of cardiovascular diseases. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, an estimated 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases accounting for 31% of all global deaths. Most of these deaths occur due to heart attacks and strokes. As more people suffer from cardiovascular diseases, the demand for cardiac rhythm management and devices is expected to increase.

The risks associated with cardiac rhythm management devices and equipment market is acting as a restraint on the market. CRM devices may pose potential risks such as post-implant infections and contraindications in patients undergoing any type of radiation therapy or diagnosis. Implantable CRM devices contain complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) which may get damaged due to therapeutic doses of radiation. Also, as the implants are highly sensitive devices, any dysfunction may have life threatening consequences for the patients. The considerable amount of risks involved in using CRM devices are affecting the growth of the market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Technologies such as subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICD) and leadless cardiac pacemakers (LCP) are being developed to overcome complications with transvenous lead and other CRM devices. The novel modular cardiac rhythm management (mCRM) system allows for the coordination of leadless pacing and defibrillator therapy delivery by providing wireless intra-body communication between devices. This communication is possible by a combination of anti-tachycardia pacing-enabled LCP and S-ICD. For instance, Medtronic developed the leadless pacemaker Micra which can be placed in the heart through veins and is self-contained within the heart.

Major players in the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) Devices And Equipment market include Abbott, Medtronic , Biotronik, Cardiac Science Corporation, Schiller AG.

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market size and growth for the global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market share, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market players, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market size, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market segments and geographies, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market trends, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market drivers and cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market restraints, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market

Data Segmentations: cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Abbott, Medtronic , Biotronik, Cardiac Science Corporation, Schiller AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market customer information, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market product/service analysis – product examples, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Industry: the report explains a number of strategies for companies in the cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Sector: The report reveals where the global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019:

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2019

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.