Continuous Manufacturing (CM) in Global Pharmaceuticals & Bio-Pharmaceuticals Markets, 2019: Implications for the Global Generics Market

A market outlook of Continuous Manufacturing (CM) in pharmaceuticals and bio-pharmaceuticals market

Analyses of global CM market trends, with data from 2017-2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024

Information on the role of U.S. FDA in the growing popularity of CM, the changing mindset of the pharmaceutical sector, and other factors that are impacting the adoption of CM in the pharmaceuticals sector

A look at generic drugs market and future trends for CM

Patent analysis highlighting the innovation in CM

The pharmaceutical market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and there is a burgeoning demand for innovative therapies and affordable drugs. Despite the boom in pharmaceutical growth, pharmaceutical manufacturers are burdened with pricing pressures, demand for better quality and the need for improved productivity. The traditional batch method of manufacturing, though still the favored method for producing drugs, is losing its charm.



In continuous manufacturing, products are continuously produced with greater accuracy and reliability. This method has been adopted for the manufacture of automobiles and consumer products with great success. Continuous manufacturing's advantages of speed, cost savings, and improved quality are attractive to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The drive to incorporate digitization or attune processes to Industry 4.0 is another factor driving the trend towards continuous manufacturing, as it is highly compatible with automation. Industry 4.0 is being regarded as the fourth industrial revolution, wherein all the machines, devices, sensors, and people are connected with each other via the Internet of Things (IoT), revolutionizing the way manufacturing is carried out.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Technology Highlights and Market Outlook

What is Continuous Manufacturing?

How is CM Beneficial to the Pharmaceutical Industry?

What is the Status of Continuous Bioprocessing?

Industry Examples

What is FDA's Role in the Growing Popularity of CM?

What Other Factors Are Driving the Adoption of CM?

Growing Demand for Drugs

Desire to Reduce Costs and Increase Product Quality

PAT Guidance

Drive Toward Digitalization

Partnerships and Collaborations

Innovation in Technology

Which Pharmaceuticals Are Still Reluctant to Introduce CM at Full Scale?

Traditional Mindset

Cost of Transformation

CM Not Suitable for All Product Types

Requirement of Skilled Personnel

Lack of Experience and Data

Generics Drug Market and CM

Generic Drugs Compete with the Branded Drugs

Manufacturing Process is the Deciding Factor

Lurking Issues for the Generics Sector

Is Continuous Manufacturing the Solution for Generics Manufacturers?

Latest FDA Guidance-What is the Future?

Market Outlook for CM in Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceuticals

Market by Type

Market by End User

Market by Region

Brief Patent Analysis Highlighting Innovation in CM

Patents by Year

Patents by Type

Patents by Assignee

Major Players in the CM Market

Market Shares

Information Sources

Methodology

