Emerging Asia-Pacific Telecoms Market Outlook, 2019-2024: Telecoms Service Revenue Will Continue its Upward Trend, Despite Increasing Pressure from Market Competition & Government Regulations

The emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP) region contains some of the most dynamic telecoms markets and fastest growing economies in the world. This report examines key trends and drivers and provides comprehensive telecoms market forecasts and insights for the region and for six modelled countries.

This report and associated data annex provide:

A 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the EMAP region as a whole and for 13 key countries

An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

A summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary and recommendations

Revenue from both mobile and fixed services will increase steadily during the forecast period

The total telecoms retail revenue is expected to grow in all countries but at different rates

Geographical coverage: most countries will see significant growth in the adoption of 4G/5G and NGA

Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets

Key recommendations for telecoms operators

2. Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison

Market context: a higher GDP per capita tends to lead to a higher fixed broadband household penetration

Key mergers, acquisitions and market entries

Key drivers at a glance for each emerging Asia-Pacific market

Market overview: the total telecoms service revenue will continue to grow, driven by the increasing number of connections

Mobile: monthly data consumption per connection will increase six-fold during 2018-2024, but the contract share of mobile connections will only grow marginally

Mobile: mobile penetration rates will increase in most countries, and will only decline in Cambodia and Malaysia due to a fall in multi-SIM ownership

Mobile: ARPU will decline in most countries during the forecast period due to growing competition and regulatory pressure

Mobile: increasing subscriber numbers and rising mobile data revenue will support the growth of mobile service revenue over the forecast period

Fixed: 91% of fixed broadband connections will be FTTP/B in 2024 due to significant investment in coverage expansion and migration from DSL

Fixed: China will continue to lead in terms of fixed broadband penetration, but rapid FTTP/B roll-outs in other countries means that the gap will narrow

Fixed: the lowest broadband ASPU in the region is in China thanks to government regulation and intense infrastructure competition

Fixed: competition and investment in NGA will drive the growth of fixed broadband household penetration in many countries in EMAP

Specialist business services: the demands for data connectivity and cloud will continue to drive other business services revenue growth

IoT: the automotive, smart buildings and smart cities sectors have the greatest potential for revenue growth

Pay TV: IPTV and DTH will drive future pay-TV retail revenue growth

3. Individual country forecasts

China: the total service revenue will continue to grow, but the market is reaching saturation point

China: growth in the adoption of 5G will accelerate from 2020

China: the Chinese telecoms market is the most-advanced telecoms market in EMAP

China: forecast changes

Indonesia: the number of mobile connections will recover rapidly following the large drop due to the 2018 prepaid SIM card registration regulation

Indonesia: the take-up of FTTP/B has grown rapidly; FTTP/B is now by far the most-widespread fixed broadband technology in Indonesia

Indonesia: ARPU will rise following the implementation of the prepaid SIM card registration regulation

Indonesia: forecast changes

Malaysia: mobile revenue growth will be marginal, but fixed service revenue will increase steadily during the forecast period

Malaysia: the number of fixed broadband connections will increase due to fibre network investment and the renewed popularity of BFWA

Malaysia: high levels of competition will limit the total telecoms revenue growth during the forecast period

Malaysia: forecast changes

Philippines: the expected entry of a third MNO and a challenging regulatory environment will lead to a moderate increase in mobile retail revenue

Philippines: the number of FBB connections will grow due to the strong take-up of fibre-based access

Philippines: competition will intensify in both the fixed and mobile markets following the commercial launch of Dito's services

Philippines: forecast changes

Thailand: total service revenue growth will be flat; marginal increases in fixed broadband revenue will be offset by the decreasing mobile revenue

Thailand: Thailand has some of the highest mobile data traffic per connection figures in the region

Thailand: extensive FTTH deployments will be the main driver for FBB revenue growth

Thailand: forecast changes

Vietnam: price competition in the prepaid mobile segment will lead to a decline in mobile service revenue

Vietnam: fibre will be the dominant technology in the fixed broadband market thanks to extensive FTTH roll-outs

Vietnam: high levels of competition will remain in the mobile and fixed markets during the forecast period

Vietnam: forecast changes

4. Methodology

Our forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge

Examples of forecast input drivers

Key drivers at a glance table: methodology



