Key Opinion Leaders to Present at the Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference

Respiratory Drug Delivery

SMi Reports: Learn from key opinion leaders at the Respiratory Drug Delivery conference this December

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to announce their inaugural conference Respiratory Drug Delivery, taking place on 5th – 6th December 2019 in London, UK.The conference aims to bring together clinical researchers, respiratory drug manufacturers and solution providers to discuss the current research and developments in providing appropriate long-term treatments that adhere to patient’s needs, analysing the success of digital medical devices and connective health technology in aiding the diagnosis of severe asthma and COPD.This year, attendees will have the opportunity to network and learn from key opinion leaders including:Dr Alison Moore, Clinical Development Manager, GSKPh.D Gunilla Petersson, Science and Innovation Director, AstrazenecaMr Herbert Wachtel, Senior Principal Scientist, Boehringer IngelheimMr Mark Milton-Edwards, Head of Product & Health Solutions, Digital Health, Teva PharmaceuticalsDr Orla Ni Ogain, Pharmaceutical Assessor, Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)Professor Tim Higenbottam, President of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine, Faculty of Pharmaceutical MedicineMr Mayur Patel, Leading innovative medical and combination product development, PA ConsultingDr Dave Lewis, Aerosol Science Director, Chiesi LtdProfessor Chris Corrigan, Professor of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology, Kings College LondonDr Jorge Bernardino de la Serna, Senior Lecturer, Inhalation, Toxicology and Pharmacology, Imperial College LondonMs Aljoscha Koenneke, PhD Pharmacist, Institute of Biopharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, Saarland UniversityThe final brochure, with the full agenda and speaker line-up, is available to download online at http://www.respiratorydrugdelivery.com/einpr4 Plus, key conference highlights for 2019 include:• Hear updates from pharmaceutical companies on assessing the strategies to transform disease management through drug combinations, devices and inhaled biologic treatments• Discuss the issues associated within pricing pressure of Asthma and COPD inhalation products• Explore the current novel technologies and therapeutics aimed to optimize the delivery of respiratory drugs such as nanoparticle-based drug delivery• Gain insight into the strategies being implemented to digital connective inhalation to improve patient adherenceFor those interested in attending the conference, an early bird sale of £300 is available for bookings made before 30th September. Registrations can be made online at http://www.respiratorydrugdelivery.com/einpr4 Respiratory Drug Delivery5th – 6th December 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFor delegate enquiries please contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 20 7827 6184 or fbegum@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.