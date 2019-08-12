Asia-Pacific Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market to Reach $16.98 Billion by 2026 - Analysis on Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific Cartesian/Gantry robot market is expected to grow by 9.06% in terms of robot system revenue and reach $16.98 billion by 2026, representing the largest regional market in the world. The annual shipment in this region will advance to 127.87 thousand units in 2026 with a 2019-2026 CAGR of 11.54%.



This report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific Cartesian/Gantry robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific Cartesian/Gantry robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.



Based on subsystem, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on axis type, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

One Axis

Two Axis

Three Axis

Four Axis

Based on application, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Loading & Unloading Workpiece

Palletizing & Handling

Others

Based on industrial vertical, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Automotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Others

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Axis Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific Cartesian/Gantry robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Aerotech Inc.

BOSCH Rexroth AG, Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Fibro

Gudel Group AG

IAI America, Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of APAC Market by Subsystem

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem

3.2 APAC Hardware Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026

3.3 APAC Software Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026

3.4 APAC Services Market of Cartesian/Gantry Robots 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of APAC Market by Axis Type

4.1 Market Overview by Axis Type

4.2 APAC One Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

4.3 APAC Two Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

4.4 APAC Three Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026

4.5 APAC Four Axis Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of APAC Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 APAC Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Loading & Unloading Workpiece 2015-2026

5.3 APAC Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Palletizing & Handling 2015-2026

5.4 APAC Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market for Other Applications 2015-2026



6 Segmentation of APAC Market by Industry Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

6.2 APAC Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Automotive Industry 2015-2026

6.3 APAC Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Electrical & Electronics 2015-2026

6.4 APAC Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Metal & Machinery 2015-2026

6.5 APAC Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Pharmaceuticals 2015-2026

6.6 APAC Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Chemical & Petrochemical Industry 2015-2026

6.7 APAC Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Food & Beverage 2015-2026

6.8 APAC Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market in Other Industries 2015-2026



7 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.2 Japan

7.3 China

7.4 Taiwan

7.5 India

7.6 South Korea

7.7 Rest of APAC Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Investing in APAC Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of APAC Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f08on3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.