There were 70 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,129 in the last 365 days.

Global Stand-up Pouches Market Analysis 2019-2025: Round Bottom Segment Poised to Reach Over $25.9 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stand-up Pouches - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stand-up Pouches market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 6.5%.

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.

Round Bottom, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$25.9 Billion by the year 2025, Round Bottom will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum.

Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$833 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Round Bottom will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Amcor Ltd. (Australia)
  • American Packaging Corporation (USA)
  • Bemis Co. Inc. (USA)
  • Berry Global Group, Inc. (USA)
  • Bischof + Klein GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Bryce Corporation (USA)
  • Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands)
  • Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria)
  • Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg)
  • C-P Flexible Packaging (USA)
  • Glenroy, Inc. (USA)
  • Gualapack S.p.A. (Italy)
  • Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)
  • Interflex Group (USA)
  • Mondi PLC (United Kingdom)
  • Printpack, Inc. (USA)
  • ProAmpac (USA)
  • Scholle IPN Packaging, Inc. (USA)
  • Sealed Air Corporation (USA)
  • Shako Flexipack Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland)
  • Sonoco Products Company (USA)
  • St. Johns Packaging Group (Canada)
  • Swiss PAC (USA)
  • Winpak Ltd. (Canada)

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Stand-up Pouches Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Stand-up Pouches Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Stand-up Pouches Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udi4ak

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.