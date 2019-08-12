ELTA Systems announced to sponsor, present and exhibit Air Missile Defence Technology 2019

Air Missile Defence Technology 2019

SMi reports: ELTA Systems announced as brand new sponsor for the upcoming conference in October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to announce that ELTA Systems will sponsor, present and exhibit at this year's Air Missile Defence Technology conference, taking place on the 22nd and 23rd October 2019.

ELTA Systems Ltd. is a Group and wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Israel's leading defense supplier and a global leader in defense and aerospace fields.

ELTA has established its leading position in the local and international markets as a Systems House serving Defense, Paramilitary, Government and Law Enforcement forces, offering solutions oriented to Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR), Early Warning and Control, Homeland Security (HLS), Self-Protection and Self-Defense, Fire Control applications and Cyber Solutions.

ELTA's comprehensive solutions are primarily based on in-house developed advanced electromagnetic sensors (e.g. RADAR, COMINT, ELINT) with related SIGINT, IMINT and GEOINT Exploitation Capabilities; Electronic Warfare Systems, Communication Systems and, more recently, Cyber applications.

At the two-day conference Colonel (Retired) Moshe Manor, Senior C4I & AMD expert will present: Multi Mission Radar (MMR) – robustness solution for IMADS challenges. He will discuss Sensors robustness to support IAMD mission, The ELTA MMR technology and sensor management, The MMR robustness capabilities enable new IAMD concept and capabilities.

This year's speaker Colonel (Retired) Moshe Manor is a senior expert in the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) ELTA division in the field of operational requirements analysis, focused on Air and missile defense and Air surveillance systems. Moshe has served more than 36 years in the Israeli Air Force, and his last position was the commander of all Air Force C2 units in Israel.

Latest 2019 Registrations: Czech Armed Forces, Diehl Defence, ELTA Systems Ltd, FMV, French Air Force, German Air force, Hungarian Army, Israeli Air Force, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Lithuanian Air Force, Lockheed Martin UK, MBDA, Missiles and Space, International, NATO Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI), Rafael, Rheinmetall Air Defence, Saab AB, Swedish Defence Material Agency, FMV. Thales Raytheon Anschutz, UK MoD, United States European Command (US EUCOM), University of Defence - Brno, US Air Force in Europe, US Army, Weibel Scientific A/S and more

Air Missile Defence Technology
22nd – 23rd October 2019
Prague, Czech Republic



