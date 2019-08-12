Commander of the US Air Force’s U2 Wing to Present at the 5th Annual Airborne ISR Conference

Airborne ISR 2019

SMi Reports: Colonel Andrew Clark of the US Air Force to give a keynote address on the U-2 at the Airborne ISR Conference, this October in London

LONDON, UNITED KIGNDOM, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conference organisers, SMi Group, are delighted to have Colonel Andrew Clark, Commander 9th Reconnaissance Wing, United States Air Force deliver a keynote presentation at this year’s Airborne ISR conference , taking place on 23rd and 24th October in London.One of the United States’ most secret aerial reconnaissance platforms for more than half a century, the U-2 high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, nicknamed the U-2 Dragon Lady still flies some of the U.S. military’s most sensitive spy missions worldwide. The design of the aircraft has remained essentially unchanged over decades of operational deployment, but the reconnaissance systems are constantly upgraded with state-of-the-art and classified systems.The U-2 continues to meet the ISR needs of combatant commanders every day while helping to meet the Air Force’s vision for the Advanced Battle Management System.With this is mind, Colonel Andrew Clark will present a keynote address on ‘The U-2 Today and Tomorrow: The Future of High-Altitude Reconnaissance’. His presentation will focus on:• The resurgent roles of the U2 in USAF ISR operations• Discussing the unique modular payload approach for enhancing the U2’s ISR capabilities• The advantages of high-altitude reconnaissance• Designing operations for optimal data collectionThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.airborne-isr.net/einpr6 At the two-day event , delegates will hear the latest developments in 5th generation platforms and ISR infrastructure from a diverse range of nations including US, UK, Canada, Germany, Portugal, NATO and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with the military and industry to discuss the most crucial topics today, including:• Delivering interoperability in unmanned systems• Advancements in manned ISR platforms• Maritime patrol and ISR• Utilising data dissemination technology to maintain information dominance• Automating and Federating data dissemination systemsThere is an early bird saving of £200 available for bookings place before midnight on Friday 30th August 2019. Register online at http://www.airborne-isr.net/einpr6 Airborne ISR Conference23rd – 24th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKGold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsor: Airbus & Horizon TechnologiesFor sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



