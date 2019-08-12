Space Situational Awareness (SSA): Worldwide Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Situational Awareness (SSA) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$424 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 4.7%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Million by the year 2025, Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.7 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$78.2 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Services will reach a market size of US$77.1 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$70.3 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Analytical Graphics, Inc. (USA); Elecnor Deimos Group (Spain); Etamax Space GmbH (Germany); ExoAnalytic Solutions, Inc. (USA); GlobVision Inc. (Canada); GMV Innovating Solutions SL (Spain); Harris Corporation (USA); Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (USA); Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA); NorStar Space Data Inc. (Canada); Polaris Alpha LLC. (USA); Solers, Inc. (USA); SpaceNav (USA); Vision Engineering Solutions, LLC. (USA).



Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Space Situational Awareness (SSA) System: An Introduction

Space Weather

Orbiting Space Objects (OSO)

Natural Space Debris

SSA and Space Security

Orbital Space Debris Population

Tracking Orbital Space Objects

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Sensors

Enhancing Safety of Civil and Commercial Activities in Space

Radar SSA Sensors

Optical SSA Sensors

SSA: Market Overview

The Need for Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Increasing Number of Space Objects and Space Operators

Ever Changing Activities in Space

Concerns and Increasing Threat of Collisions

Need for Actionable SSA Products and Services

Channel of International Cooperation/Collaboration

Varying Commercial Motivations

US Represents the Largest Market

Commercial End Use Segment Accounts for Largest Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Services (Offering) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Need for Continuous Advancements and Evolving SSA Technologies for Monitoring Earth's Orbital Population

Sensors at the Heart of Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

European Space Agency's Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Program

High Fidelity Approach to SSA Data Simulation

The Civil Space Situational Awareness Legislation Gets Clearance in the US

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5g6d9x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.