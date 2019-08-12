Space Situational Awareness (SSA): Worldwide Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts (2019-2025)
The "Space Situational Awareness (SSA) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Space Situational Awareness (SSA) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$424 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 4.7%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Million by the year 2025, Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.7 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$78.2 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Services will reach a market size of US$77.1 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$70.3 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Analytical Graphics, Inc. (USA); Elecnor Deimos Group (Spain); Etamax Space GmbH (Germany); ExoAnalytic Solutions, Inc. (USA); GlobVision Inc. (Canada); GMV Innovating Solutions SL (Spain); Harris Corporation (USA); Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (USA); Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA); NorStar Space Data Inc. (Canada); Polaris Alpha LLC. (USA); Solers, Inc. (USA); SpaceNav (USA); Vision Engineering Solutions, LLC. (USA).
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Space Situational Awareness (SSA) System: An Introduction
- Space Weather
- Orbiting Space Objects (OSO)
- Natural Space Debris
- SSA and Space Security
- Orbital Space Debris Population
- Tracking Orbital Space Objects
- Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Sensors
- Enhancing Safety of Civil and Commercial Activities in Space
- Radar SSA Sensors
- Optical SSA Sensors
- SSA: Market Overview
- The Need for Space Situational Awareness (SSA)
- Increasing Number of Space Objects and Space Operators
- Ever Changing Activities in Space
- Concerns and Increasing Threat of Collisions
- Need for Actionable SSA Products and Services
- Channel of International Cooperation/Collaboration
- Varying Commercial Motivations
- US Represents the Largest Market
- Commercial End Use Segment Accounts for Largest Share
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Services (Offering) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Need for Continuous Advancements and Evolving SSA Technologies for Monitoring Earth's Orbital Population
- Sensors at the Heart of Space Situational Awareness (SSA)
- European Space Agency's Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Program
- High Fidelity Approach to SSA Data Simulation
- The Civil Space Situational Awareness Legislation Gets Clearance in the US
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Services (Offering) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Software (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Offering) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Software (Offering) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5g6d9x
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
