Automotive Logistics Global Market 2019 - Key Application, Opportunities, Demand, Status, Trends, Share, Forecast 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Logistics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The major players operating in the Automotive Logistics market are also studied in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The major strategies used by leading players in the Automotive Logistics market are studied in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works and what doesn’t, in the Automotive Logistics market. Individual players are analyzed in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence and product catalog, providing a clear overview of each major player operating in the Automotive Logistics market.

This study considers the Automotive Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Transportation

Warehousing, Distribution, and Inventory Management

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Finished Vehicle

Auto Components

Others

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4335614-global-automotive-logistics-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024



This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CEVA Logistics

Penske Logistics

APL Logistics

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

DB Schenker

BLG Logistics

Kerry Logistics Network

DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

GEFCO

Tiba Group

Bollore Logistics

Ryder System

Panalpina

Expeditors

XPO Logistics

DSV

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Logistics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Automotive Logistics by Players

4 Automotive Logistics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Automotive Logistics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4335614-global-automotive-logistics-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.