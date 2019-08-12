Automotive Logistics Global Market 2019 - Key Application, Opportunities, Demand, Status, Trends, Share, Forecast 2024
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Logistics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The major players operating in the Automotive Logistics market are also studied in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape in the market. The major strategies used by leading players in the Automotive Logistics market are studied in the report to provide readers with an idea of what works and what doesn’t, in the Automotive Logistics market. Individual players are analyzed in detail in the report in order to elaborate on their regional presence and product catalog, providing a clear overview of each major player operating in the Automotive Logistics market.
This study considers the Automotive Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Transportation
Warehousing, Distribution, and Inventory Management
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Finished Vehicle
Auto Components
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
CEVA Logistics
Penske Logistics
APL Logistics
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
DB Schenker
BLG Logistics
Kerry Logistics Network
DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel
GEFCO
Tiba Group
Bollore Logistics
Ryder System
Panalpina
Expeditors
XPO Logistics
DSV
Table of Contents
Global Automotive Logistics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Automotive Logistics by Players
4 Automotive Logistics by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Automotive Logistics Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures
……Continued
