United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Statement on Agreement to Humanitarian Truce on the Occasion of Eid

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes the agreement by concerned parties to the principle of humanitarian truce on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and calls for its terms to be respected to the letter to uphold the sanctity of Eid and ensure the interest of Libyans.

UNSMIL remains at the disposal of the various parties to ensure optimal implementation of the truce.



