Global PVC Pipes Market is Expected to Reach USD 114.32 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

PVC Pipes Market by Type (Chlorinated, Plasticized, Unplasticized), Application, End User Industry, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for the PVC pipes from the irrigation, oil & gas, building & construction industries along with increasing focus on the rural water management, and rapid urbanization are the factors that are fuelling the global demand for the PVC pipes. The global PVC pipes market is expected to grow from USD 62.43 Billion in 2017 to USD 114.32 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

PVC pipes are manufactured by the extrusion of a blend of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and several additives. PVC pipes are being increasingly preferred owing to their chemical resistance, durability, low cost, and recyclability. PVC pipes have replaced the metal, concrete pipes in the household, as well as industrial sector, owing to their corrosion resistance, cost-effective, flame resistance, easy to install & handle, and long service life properties. Thus, rapid urbanization and growth of the industrial sector are the factors that are anticipated to drive the global PVC pipes market.

Although the corrosion resistance, cost-effective, flame resistance, easy to install & handle, and long service life properties of the PVC pipes and the growth of the industrial sector are driving the global PVC pipes market,the impending threat of replacement from the better such as HDPE, ABS and toxicity concerns related to PVC materials are projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. However, rapid urbanization, rural drinking water programs that are being implemented in the developing economies, and increasing investment on the water irrigation projects are anticipated to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/385938/request-sample

Key players operating in the market are China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Astral Polytechnik Limited, Polypipe Plc, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Amanco, National Pipe and Plastics, Inc., Egeplast A. S, Finolex industries Ltd., IPEX Inc, JM Eagle Company, Inc., North American Pipe Corporation, Pipelife International GmbH, Plastika AS, Polypipe Plc, Royal Building Products, Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd, Tessenderlo Group, Tigre SA, and Formosa Plastics Group, and among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

To effectively compete and increase their market footprint, major firms are increasingly focusing on launching newer and innovative products. For instance, Polypipe Plc in 2017, announced the launch of its BioCote® protected PVC pipes range. These new pipes are the world’s first antimicrobial range of traps, connectors and waste PVC pipes.

Lately India has emerged as one of the fastest growing market for the PVC pipes. Thus, to effectively meet the demand, major firms are increasingly focusing on augmenting their production capacities. For instance, Finolex industries in 2016, announced its decision to expand its PVC pipes manufacturing capacity by 100 kilotons.

Unplasticized PVC pipes segment had a market value of USD 33.34 billion revenue in 2017.

The type segment is divided into chlorinated PVC pipes, plasticized PVC pipes, and unplasticized PVC pipes. Unplasticized PVC pipes are widely used for the heavy-duty plumbing, sewer & drain, and HVAC drive application. Owing to these factors the unplasticized PVC pipes segment dominated the global PVC pipes market with USD 33.34 billion revenue in 2017. However, owing to its widespread utilization in the household piping application, the chlorinated PVC pipes segment is anticipated to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period.

Water supply segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.92% in 2018-2025.

Application segment is categorized into sewerage, plumbing, water supply, oil & gas, irrigation, and others. PVC pipes are being increasingly preferred in the plumbing applications owing to their durability, low cost and easy to install properties. Thus, the plumbing application segment emerged as the leader in the global PVC pipes market with USD 22.78 billion revenue in 2017. However, factors such as rapid urbanization and rising investment on the water distribution projects in the developing economies around the world are projected to propel the water supply segment to attain the highest CAGR of 9.92% over the forecast period.

Building and construction segment emerged as the largest end user segment with a 34.46% share of market revenue in 2017.

End user industry is segmented into agriculture, building & construction, telecom industry, and others. Building and construction segment emerged as the largest end user segment with a 34.46% share of market revenue in 2017. PVC pipes are widely utilized for the plumbing and sewage transfer applications in the building and construction industry. Agriculture segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy pace. Increasing investment on the development of irrigation infrastructure in the developing economies of the world is expected to be the major driving factor for this rise in the growth.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/pvc-pipes-market-by-type-chlorinated-plasticized-unplasticized-385938.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the PVC Pipes Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the PVC pipes with a 39.74% share of market revenue in 2017. Rapid industrialization and huge demand from building & construction as well as the agricultural industry is likely to drive the global PVC pipes market growth within the Asia Pacific region. Europe region is anticipated to grow at a decelerated pace owing to increasing preference to the HDPE and ABS pipes in the region.

About the report:

The global PVC Pipes market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=385938&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://reportherald.com









Related Reports

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/viscosity-index-improvers-market-by-type-polymethacrylate-olefin-385955.html



Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/zero-liquid-discharge-systems-market-by-system-conventional-385956.html



High Speed Steel Cutting Tools Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/high-speed-steel-cutting-tools-market-by-product-385957.html



Microencapsulation Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/microencapsulation-market-by-technology-spray-technology-emulsion-technologies-others-385958.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.