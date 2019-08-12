Global Security Paper Market is Expected to Reach USD 17.76 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Security Paper Market by Security Feature (Substrates, Watermarks, Threads, Holograms, Others), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing demand of security paper for several applications such as bank notes, legal and government documents, certificates, identity cards, passports, cheques, and stamps are providing a boost to the market growth. The global security paper market is expected to grow from USD 11.23 Billion in 2017 to USD 17.76 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Security paper is a paper that incorporates the features that can identify or authenticate a document as the original. It provides affordable and reliable security against the problems associated with counterfeiting, forgery, alteration and other forms of document fraud. Security papers possess some of the most sophisticated anti-copy and forgery resistant features such as micro printing, hologram etc. Thus, security papers are mainly used in the printing of banknotes, passports, cheques, etc. Growth in instances of fraud and counterfeiting are the factors that are fuelling the global demand for security papers.

Factors such as growth in tourism leading to increasing demand for passports and visas as well as rising awareness among people regarding forgery and counterfeiting are driving the global security paper market. Whereas, the increase in digitization of documents is projected to prove to be a major restraining factor for the market growth. However, the development of newer and more secure features as well as increase in printing of bank notes with enhanced security features are increasing the demand of the security paper market in the upcoming years.

Key players operating in the global security paper market are Giesecke+Devrient, De La Rue plc, Fedrigoni Group, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited, Real Casa de la Moneda, Security Paper Limited, Goznak, China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation, Drewsen Spezialpapiere GmbH & Co. KG, Document Security Systems, Ciotola S.R.L., EPL House for Security Printing, Sequana Group, Louisenthal, Landqart, and among others. In order to enhance their market position in the global security paper market, key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

To counter the increased incidences of the forgery and counterfeiting of the banknotes, major manufacturers are increasingly coming up with newer and more secure security features. For instance De La Rue Plc in 2018, launched ‘Ignite®’ a next generation banknote security thread. This new feature makes a bank note more recognizable and memorable to members of the public. This enhanced familiarity with the feature enables easy, immediate authentication by the end user.

It is of utmost importance to secure an assured supply of security paper for the purpose of printing the banknotes. For instance, Swiss National Bank (SNB) in 2017, announced that it has acquired the Landqart AG, a security paper manufacturer for about USD 21.7 million. This acquisition is aimed at to guarantee the smooth roll-out of its new banknote series.

Watermark segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.03% in 2018-2025.

Security features segment is divided into substrates watermarks threads, holograms, and others. A majority of the security papers are constructed with at least three layers of substrate material, which helps in providing with numerous opportunities to incorporate additional security features. The substrate segment emerged as the largest segment in the security paper market with USD 4.22 billion revenue in 2017. Owing to growth in the utilization of watermark feature in the making of postage stamps, currency, and other security documents, the watermark segment is projected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 8.03% over the forecast period.

Banknotes segment had a market value of USD 5.48 billion in 2017.

Application is segmented into banknotes, passports, identity cards, cheques, government & legal documents, certificates, stamps, and others. Majority of the banknotes are made from the security paper that is manufactured from the materials such as cotton-fiber, polymer or hybrid papers. There is an unabated demand for the security paper for the purpose of printing the banknotes as well as to check the rise in a number of cases of counterfeit notes. Thus, on account of these factors, the banknotes segment emerged as the global leader in the security paper market with USD 5.48 billion revenue in 2017. As the growth of the tourism industry is generating an increased demand for the passports and visas. The passports segment is also projected to progress at a steady pace over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Security Paper Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the security paper with a 39.24% share of revenue in 2017. Factors such as ever-rising demand for banknotes owing to cash-based nature of economies in the Asia Pacific region as well as increasing demand for security papers for the purpose of government IDs, legal & government documents, and other documents are anticipated to propel Asia Pacific region to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 7.98% over the forecast period. North America region accounted for a significant market share in 2017 owing to steady demand for security paper for the purpose of printing US dollar banknotes and government documents.

The global security paper market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), import (Kilotons), and export (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

