Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2024: P&S Intelligence

Key factors driving the market growth includes, increasing preference of the consumers for minimally invasive aesthetic treatments, rising awareness about the safety profile and advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices, and surge in geriatric population.

Global energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to generate $4.6 billion revenue by 2024, advancing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, according to P&S Intelligence



On the basis of technology, the energy-based aesthetic devices market has been categorized into laser-based, light-based, electromagnetic energy-based, ultrasound-based, cryolipolysis, suction-based, and plasma energy-based devices. Among these, the laser-based aesthetic devices category is projected to lead the market, in terms of revenue, throughout the analysis period. While the electromagnetic energy-based aesthetic devices category is expected to progress at the fastest CAGR, of 11.7%, during the forecast period, mainly on account of the fact that these devices are less costly and are considered safest among other energy-based procedures.

On the basis of distribution channel, the energy-based aesthetic devices market is classified into indirect and direct channels. Owing to the growing trend of online shopping and increasing inclination of consumer toward home-use products, such as laser hair remover and LED skin rejuvenating devices, the indirect distribution is projected to emerge as the larger revenue generating category in the market in the coming years.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Research Report: By Technology (Laser-Based, Light-Based, Electromagnetic Energy-Based, Ultrasound-Based, Cryolipolysis, Suction-Based, Plasma Energy-Based), Application (Hair Removal, Facial and Skin Resurfacing/Photo Rejuvenation, Fat Reduction and Body Contouring, Skin Tightening, Cellulite Reduction), Distribution Channel, End-User, Geographical Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., France, Japan, China, India, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa) – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Globally, the North American energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to account for around 40% share by 2024. This can be mainly attributed to the presence of established players, and increase in the adoption of energy-based aesthetic devices in the region.

The energy-based aesthetic devices market in the U.S. is expected to hold 68.3% share of the North American market by 2024. The U.S. market is projected to propel at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, primarily on account of the increasing availability of technologically advanced, and non-invasive procedures, rising number of aesthetic surgeries and procedures; and increasing appearance consciousness among the consumers.

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is fragmented in nature with the presence of players such as Alma Lasers Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lumenis Ltd., Cutera Inc., Hologic Inc., Sciton Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept Ltd., Genesis Biosystems Inc., IRIDEX Corporation and TRIA Beauty Inc.

Among these players, Alma Lasers Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Cutera Inc. are the key players occupying major share in the energy-based aesthetic devices market. This is mainly on the account of their broad global presence and extensive product portfolio of energy-based aesthetic devices, which are being used for various applications such as hair removal, fat reduction and body contouring, scar removal, cellulite reduction and others.

