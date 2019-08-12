I Change Nations Honors Prime Minister Of St. Lucia With The Prestigious World Civility Award

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet With Dr. Clyde Rivers Dr. Radha Rampersad, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, Minister Lenard Montoute,Dr. Clyde Rivers

t was an historical day in St. Lucia, H. E. Lenard Montoute, was nominated for the World Civility Award. declined the award and deferred to the Prime Minister

“I have never had a leader defer to another leader first to receive this award over themselves. This action showed true Civility and Honor”.” — Dr Clyde Rivers

RODNEY BAY, ST. LUCIA, ST. LUCIA, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Change Nations honored the Prime Minister of St. Lucia with the prestigious World Civility Award on August 6th at the Bay Gardens Hotel, Rodney Bay, St. Lucia. However It was an historical day in St. Lucia . First, because the Minister of Equity, Social justice, local government and empowerment. H. E. Lenard Montoute, was nominated for the World Civility Leadership Award. Second, he did something that was unprecedented and historical that day. He declined the award and deferred to the Prime Minister of St. Lucia H.E. Allen Chastanet, for his positive work in building the country and treating all classes of people with equality and value, as a son of soil of St. Lucia Dr. Clyde Rivers, the Spokesman Worldwide for World Civility Day , states “I have never had a leader defer to another leader first to receive this award over themselves. This action showed true Civility and Honor”. We then proceeded to give H. E Lenard Montoute a World Civility Leadership Award for being a living example of Civility in action.H. E Montoute, said he and the Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet haven’t always agreed on everything, but that didn’t hinder him from recognizing the excellence of this leaders service for his country. Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, hope is that other nations would look at this example and follow suite. As leadership goes so does the nation. St. Lucia is moving in a great direction to become the First Civility Nation in the World. Where people are living the Golden Rule, treating others the way they want to be treated.H. E. Lenard Montoute, declared “St. Lucia would be one of the World first Civility Countries in the world”. Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers stated “We are in the process of establishing an official day for World Civility day on the island of St. Lucia. We are very excited to see St. Lucia coming aboard as a nation where Civility leads the way.”Dr. Clyde Rivers said “the event was extremely successful, due largely to the efforts of the I Change Nations advisor to the Caribbean Dr. Radha Rampersad. Dr. Rampersad helped plan, organize and facilitate the event. I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System , the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.I Change Nations was founder by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule InternationalDr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Others that have received awards from I Change Nations include such leaders but not limited to President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his countryFirst Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their peopleVice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.



