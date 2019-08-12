Talent Engagement and Retention Expert Dr. Beverly Kaye to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUTV News Radio today announced it will feature author, speaker and thought leader Dr. Beverly Kaye in a one-on-one interview with Jim Masters on August 14th at 2pm EDT.

For nearly 40 years, Dr. Beverly Kaye has been committed to nurturing talent in every way possible and helping talent learn to nurture themselves.

An expert in talent engagement and retention and a leading authority in modern workplace performance, Dr. Kaye is the author of eight books, including Love 'Em or Lose 'Em: Getting Good People to Stay, Help Them Grow or Watch Them Go: Career Conversations Employees Want and Up is Not the Only Way: Rethinking Career Mobility.

“I believe the titles alone capture what I've been saying for 40 years,” says Dr. Kaye. “It all comes down to development, managerial style and culture. People will stay if they feel they're being developed, if their manager has a style that they believe in and supports them, and if they're in a work environment that is conducive to their best working conditions.”

Dr. Kaye is not an academic writer; she's a practical writer. She writes her books for managers, she says, because it’s the managers who really need this information.

“I like to speak and write and design all of my work so the audience can say, ‘That's not so hard. I can do that,’” says Dr. Kaye. “We started by interviewing thousands of people and asking the question: ‘Why do you stay?’ We took all of that data and present it in such a way that even the busiest manager can fit it in to their schedule.”

Dr. Kaye is dedicated to helping individuals grow in a workplace that fosters greater commitment, fulfillment and humanity. She wants employees to discover greater meaning in their work and assert more control over their career destinies.

Dr. Kaye’s books teach managers the simple conversations they can have to improve their leadership and help their people grow.

“Managers don't always need to have the right answers as long as they ask the right questions,” says Dr. Kaye. “It's the difference in asking, ‘What do you want to be?’ versus ‘What do you want to do?’ When I ask the latter question, I get great clues. Managers need to let their people know there are many opportunities for learning experiences in the organization. There are multiple ways to grow.”

