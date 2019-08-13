The Ritz-Carlton, Bali named as one of World’s Best Resort

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Sunset by the beach Luxury Holiday Escape Resort Overview Sky Villa at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

We are delighted to be recognized as one of the “World’s Best" in these prestigious travel awards. This honor was bestowed upon us by the discerning readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine.” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is thrilled to announce that it has been named as one of Indonesia’s top five resorts in the World’s Best Awards by Travel + Leisure.

“We are delighted to be recognized as one of the “World’s Best” in these prestigious travel awards. This honor was bestowed upon us by the discerning readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine who have weigh in on travel experiences around the globe and rated The Ritz-Carlton, Bali’s 5-star facilities, luxury amenities, fabulous beachfront location, exquisite service by Ladies and Gentlemen. Accolades such as these are truly heartening and make us strive towards even greater heights in creating truly exceptional guest experiences,” says Karim Tayach, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

According to Travel + Leisure, Bali is “Resort central for this nation of more than 17,000 islands, and it’s easily the most popular among travelers seeking a relaxing getaway.”

A highly esteemed magazine with a readership of 4.8 million, Travel + Leisure’s yearly “World’s Best” Awards is based on an annual reader survey. Readers are invited to rate their resort experiences around the globe in terms of facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Other “World’s Best” categories in the survey include cities, destination spas, airlines, tour operators and hotels.



Set amidst extensive landscaped tropical gardens fringing a pristine white sand beach, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali provides a genuine and highly luxurious island escape. With a motto of Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen, the resort is committed to providing a very personalized ‘next level’ service and to creating holiday memories to last a lifetime.

###

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive best villas in Bali, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn, wechat id: ritzcarltonbali.

The Best Bali Luxury Villa



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.