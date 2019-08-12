EpiAxis Therapeutics Announces Search for Strategic Partners for Leadership in Epigenetic Control of Metastatic Cancer

EpiAxis has appointed The Sage Group to lead the partnering program for its peptide candidates which modulate the epigenetic control of metastatic cancer.

Our game-changing pipeline of peptide drug candidates has the potential to become the leader in epigenetic control of metastatic cancer. We are seeking pharma partners with whom we can work globally.” — Dr. Jeremy Chrisp

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a strategic review of its clinical and commercial development options, EpiAxis has appointed The Sage Group to lead the partnering program for its leading peptide candidates capable of modulating the epigenetic control of metastatic cancer.EpiAxis Therapeutics (“EpiAxis”) seeks a global strategic partner with which it can collaborate to exploit its new family of oncology drugs. These are based on its dual-pronged, epigenetic platform to prevent and reverse metastasis.EpiAxis Therapeutics is a rapidly growing, Australian-based pharmaceutical discovery company. EpiAxis is leading the search for control of metastatic cancer based on their fundamental discovery of the epigenetic mechanisms targeting the nuclear bound fraction of the enzyme lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1). Importantly, EpiAxis has identified the phosphorylated variant of LSD1 that is over expressed in metastatic disease. It is also the first company to discover and patent LSD1’s nuclear entry pocket for this phosphorylated variant. They hold strong IP on a range of pipeline peptidomimetic molecules targeting control of metastasis.EpiAxis has preclinical peptide candidates, in a druggable format, that are best in class. These are the dual acting nuclear inhibitors of LSD1 and thereby can control metastasis.The Company is led scientifically by Professor Sudha Rao of the University of Canberra. Sudha has considerable expertise in epigenetics & cancer biology. She also has had considerable drug development experience with the development of Phase 1 & 2 assets in asthma, rheumatoid arthritis & chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Sudha completed her PhD at Kings College London.Through Sudha’s breath of experience, EpiAxis has a deep understanding of the structure activity relationship of drugs which more effectively inhibit the phosphorylated variant LSD1 by targeting a unique nuclear-pocket in the molecule.Inhibiting LSD1 with such compounds has two key effects. One modulates the immune-oncology axis thereby controlling the proliferation of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and cancer stem cells. The second stops and reverses the epithelial to mesenchymal transition of the metastatic process.EpiAxis envisions a partnership that will provide the partner with special epigenetic knowledge and expertise related to LSD1 and novel mechanisms of inhibition as well as the EpiAxis drug candidates. These will be offeredin return for worldwide rights to products advanced by the partner’s clinical, regulatory, and commercialization capabilities.EpiAxis has long lasting and issued patents protecting its discoveries and its pipeline.Dr. Jeremy Chrisp, CEO of EpiAxis, said “Our pipeline has the potential to become the leader in epigenetic control of metastatic cancer.”For more information about EpiAxis Therapeutics and partnering opportunities for its pipeline drug candidates, please contact:Dr. Bill MasonThe Sage GroupThe Old Black BarnsLord’s Lane, Ousden CB8 8TX UKTel: +44 (0) 7785 950134wtm@sagehealthcare.comOrWayne PambianchiThe Sage Group Inc.1802 Route 31 North#381 ClintonNew Jersey 08809 USAPhone: +1 908 2306170wpambianchi@sagehealthcare.comOrDr. Jeremy ChrispPhone: +61 421 012 268j.chrisp@epiaxistherapeutics.comAbout EpiAxis TherapeuticsEpiAxis Therapeutics is a leading epigenetics company targeting the phosphorylated variant of the nuclear bound lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1) enzyme. The company discovered the dual role that LSD1 plays in reprograming the epigenome in metastatic disease.EpiAxis has a family of novel, best in class, non-catalytic linear (L1, L2, L3) and cyclic inhibitors (C1) as well as inhibitors targeted at PKC theta. These inhibitors all reverse the epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT) of the metastasis-initiating cells and, in parallel, redecorate the phenotype of immune T cells to restore and reinvigorate their function in metastatic disease.EpiAxis’ peptidomimetic families are dual-acting, allosteric inhibitors which target both a novel nuclear pocket, responsible for the nuclear entry of LSD1, and in parallel, disrupt the LSD1/CoRest complexThe initial disease indication is metastatic breast cancer with ovarian, pancreatic, colon, melanoma, lung and liver cancers target later.Website: www.epiaxistherapeutics.com About The Sage Group, Inc.The Sage Group Inc. is a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields. Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel and Japan. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 200 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5 million to $500 million.The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors.The range of services offered includes:• Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering• M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side• Global product and technology acquisition searches• Strategic assessment and planning• Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuation• New ventures, interim management• Facilitating investment in R&D and/or company equity through introductions, network and brokeringThe Sage Group's Principals, each an Executive Director, have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEO's and COO's of a number of emerging health care companies. These Principals have also held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations. In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients. All these experiences are being applied by The Sage Group to assist industry participants in these challenging times.Website: www.sagehealthcare.com



