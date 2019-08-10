Energy sector company based in Trinidad &Tobago Implements MyEasyISO for Effective QHSE Management System

n MyEasyISO QHSE software, all QHSE requirements are streamlined to modules that will make implementation and compliance fast and easy” — Operations Manager

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This company focuses on providing a range of dynamic and versatile services with the aim of meeting International Quality Standards, in order to meet and exceed its customers’ expectations. They offer from Customs Brokerage to operational ground support for International Companies, Manpower supply and associated services, Procurement and Real Estate for the Energy sector.

They operate in a diligent and responsible manner consistent with their customers’ expectations, other world-class industry leaders and aligned with their mission and Quality Policy. Its mission and policies are aligned with a comprehensive Integrated Management System to demonstrate its commitment to Quality, Health, Safety and the protection of the environment, which brings value to its associates, customers and the community. The strong industry experience derived through their relationships with the world’s leading Oil and Gas Exploration Companies, Drilling Contractors and Oilfield Service Companies, is underpinned by three simple guiding principles, i.e., to be safe; to provide quality and innovative solutions and services, and to add value.

“It is the intent of our company to provide a work environment that does not compromise the Health and Safety of any employee. The Health and Safety of our workforce and those affected by our operations is our top priority. All our business activities are governed by stringent Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental principles, which are designed to assure best practice and compliance across our operations. We have achieved all of these due to our utilization of MyEasyISO QHSE Software,” said Operations Manager.

In MyEasyISO QHSE software, all QHSE requirements are streamlined to modules that will make implementation and compliance fast and easy. MyEasyISO has a systematic approach to compliance, helping the organization minimize redundancies, thereby optimizing resources and costs. It provides comprehensive and in-depth view of processes through multiple reports and dashboards. Documents and records can be accessed from anywhere at any time.



More about MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is a customer first-choice Governance – Risk – Compliance software solution that offers powerful platforms to augment Quality, Environment, Health and Safety management systems. It offers flexible deployment models in the cloud or on-premise for several industries such as aviation, construction, oil and gas, chemical, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, food and beverage, manufacturing and more.

MyEasyISO helps in achieving ISO certification so you can manage regulations and standards like ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001, ISO 17025, ISO 13485, ISO 22000 and many others.

MyEasyISO software is smart enough to know the specific needs of your organization to help you manage ISO compliance smartly.

To find out more visit www.myeasyiso.com or email your queries to info@myeasyiso.com.



