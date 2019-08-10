SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CannTrust Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CTST

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CannTrust Holdings Inc. (“CannTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTST) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of New York, and indexed under 19-cv-07164, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired CannTrust securities between November 14, 2018 and July 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



If you are a shareholder who purchased CannTrust securities during the class period, you have until September 9, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

CannTrust is purportedly a licensed producer and distributor of medical and recreational cannabis.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On July 8, 2019, the Company disclosed that Health Canada found that its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ontario is non-compliant with certain regulations. As a result, Health Canada placed a hold on 5,200 kilograms of dried cannabis harvested from the unlicensed rooms, along with an additional 7,500 kilograms voluntarily held by the Company, until the facility becomes compliant.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.11, or more than 22%, to close at $3.83 per share on July 8, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

