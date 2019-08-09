Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of July 31, 2019, short interest in 2,376 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,106,304,438 shares compared with 8,167,652,545 shares in 2,383 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 15, 2019. The end-of-July short interest represent 5.08 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 4.37 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 984 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 927,349,995 shares at the end of the settlement date of July 31, 2019 compared with 936,420,745 shares in 976 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 2.91 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 2.95.

In summary, short interest in all 3,360 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,033,654,433 shares at the July 31, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,359 issues and 9,104,073,290 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.72 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.16 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.

