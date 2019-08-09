JUST ENERGY GROUP, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Southern District of New York against Just Energy Group, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Just Energy Group, Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JE) securities during the period from November 9, 2017 to July 23, 2019 (the “Class Period”), inclusive.

The lawsuit alleges that Just Energy failed to disclose that:

the Company had experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues;



as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; and



as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting.



On July 23, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had “identified customer enrollment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months” and that, as a result, it expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable. On this news, the price of Just Energy shares fell $0.66, or 15%, to close at $3.72 on July 23, 2019.

