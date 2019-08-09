Worried About Global Warming? Alliance Expert Services Knows How to Lower Our Carbon Footprint

Alliance Expert Services Logo Air Conditioning Experts OKC

Alliance Expert Services Explains How Geothermal Energy Can Help Save the Planet While Keeping You Comfortable.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The phenomenon known as “Global Warming” or “Climate Change” is much in the news these days, and that starts many people thinking: “Are there ways to offset the impact of fossil fuels and maybe help save the planet?” Alliance Expert Services answers: “There is.”Of course, it’s not readily available to everyone, everywhere. But geothermal energy exists, and it’s a totally non-polluting source of heat and power that adds not a drop of carbon to our already oversaturated atmosphere.Basically, geothermal energy is simply the heat that already exists inside our planet. In its wildest form, it’s responsible for volcanoes and the hot lava they produce – like the volcanic eruption that has been going on in Hawaii almost continuously since 1960!But in a great many other areas, this geothermal energy lies relatively quiet, even though it’s fairly close to the surface. In these areas, it’s possible to drill a well that reaches the hot underground water or vapor, and then allow this hot material to produce steam that powers an electrical generator. Once you drill the well and build the generating facility, the power it produces is practically free.According to scientists, more than 11,700 megawatts of geothermal energy were already being captured in the year 2013. That’s enough heat to generate electricity for more than 6 million homes in the United States. An equal amount of energy capture was in the planning or construction stages that year.In the United States, California alone has more than 40 geothermal plants in operation, providing about seven percent of the state’s electricity. Various countries around the world also rely to greater to lesser degrees on this power abundantly available from the Earth itself.The good news is that, according to scientists, the amount of geothermal energy that lies within the first six miles below the surface of the Earth is approximately 50,000 times more energy than all the oil and natural gas in the world.Because there is so much geothermal energy inside our planet, no matter how much of it we harness we cannot possibly use it up. Not could our usage of geothermal energy ever impact our global climate.Whether or not geothermal power is a viable option in your personal situation, Alliance Expert Services has the capability to design, install, and maintain a high-efficiency, low-carbon-footprint HVAC system for your home, office or business facility everywhere within the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.Alliance Expert Services fields a fleet of trained and experienced technicians who can quickly solve your HVAC problems and get you comfortable again regardless of the weather outside, and do it at the lowest possible cost. Alliance Expert Services can also offer low-cost financing, when needed.Alliance Expert Services is ready to serve you and your home or commercial HVAC systems throughout the Blanchard, Harrah, Newcastle, The Village, Choctaw, Midwest City, Nichols Hills, Tuttle, Del City, Moore, Norman, Yukon, Edmond, and Mustang, OKC and surrounding areas. What Report Can Help You Identify Opportunities to Improve Your Keywords and Ads?

