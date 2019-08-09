Angola, Ghana sign visa waiver agreement

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 9 - Angolan and Ghanaian governments Friday in Luanda signed a visa waiver agreement in diplomatic and service passports.,

This was during a ceremony attended by the heads of State of Angola and Ghana, respectively João Lourenço and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The protocol, which aims to facilitate migratory mobility for citizens of both countries, comes in the light of Nana Akufo-Addo's two-day visit to Angola at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart.

The parties also signed cooperation and exchange agreements in the field of education and another for the implementation of the bilateral commission.

Signed the agreements top diplomats of the two countries respectively, Manuel Augusto (Angola), and Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, on behalf of Ghana.

The parties also agreed to cooperate in the fields of Environment, Science and Technology and Innovation, Aviation, Fisheries, Aquaculture, Investment and Export Promotion, Immigration, Food and Agriculture, Oil, Gas, Energy and Tourism through the exchange of information and experiences, including the promotion of good agricultural practice.

In the field of education, the parties pledged to promote the mobility of teachers and researchers in higher education institutions and scientific research centers.

According to the final communique of the first official visit of a Ghanaian Head of State to Angola, the parties decided to convene for the next two months, in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, the sixth bilateral cooperation session, with a view to reviving cooperation.

Angola and Ghana have decided to extend collaboration on market access, trade facilitation, industrial transformation, participation in fairs and exhibitions in each country and business development.

Both countries also pledged to launch joint programmes in the area of ??scientific and technical research for knowledge of the seafaring fishing wealth in two countries.

They also decided to continue to cooperate on an integrated strategy for the Gulf of Guinea region, as well as to maintain collaboration within the African Union, United Nations and other international organisations.

On March 6, 1957 Ghana gained independence from Britain.

