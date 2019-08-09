SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of NetApp, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of NetApp, Inc. (“NetApp” or “the Company”) (NASDAQGS: NTAP) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



After the market closed on August 1, 2019, the Company reported preliminary first quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 to $0.60, which was below the average estimate of $0.83, and net revenue of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion, which was below the average estimate of $1.39 billion. The Company also lowered its 2020 outlook, and stated it expected net revenue to decline between 5% and 10% year-over-year.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell over 20% to close at $46.04 per share on August 2, 2019, thereby injuring investors. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/netapp-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

