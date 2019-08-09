House of Bijan Commissions Bespoke Special Edition Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Nicolas Bijan, of House of Bijan, with the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera commissioned by House of Bijan

Collaborators to unveil new Bijan Edition DBS Superleggera on August 16th

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconic luxury brand House of Bijan is proud to announce the unveiling of its latest automotive collaboration; a bespoke special edition Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, built in partnership with the luxury brand’s bespoke personalization service – ‘Q by Aston Martin’.The special edition grand tourer is set to debut August 16 at the prestigious Monterey Automotive Week in California, with an exclusive unveiling event taking place at Aston Martin Club 1913 in Downtown Carmel’s Sunset Center.“We are thrilled and honored to have teamed up with Aston Martin Lagonda to create the new Bijan Edition DBS Superleggera,” said Nicolas Bijan, of the House of Bijan. “This special edition perfectly embodies everything that is Bijan—the ultimate attention to detail, sophistication, and of course timeless elegance,” he continued. “Each Bijan Edition DBS Superleggera is truly a piece of drivable art and a collectors dream.”Unique enhancements to the car include a subtle paisley pattern ghosted into the bonnet paint, interior detailing finished in soft alligator leather; the owners initials personalized to the veneer, and of course the Bijan insignia throughout. The new edition is available by order through Aston Martin authorized dealers worldwide, as well as through the House of Bijan.ABOUT BIJANThe House of Bijan legacy began over 40 years ago when late designer Bijan first opened the now-iconic Beverly Hills location on Rodeo Drive. The appointment-only boutique began by offering seasonal collections as well as complete wardrobe and accessories for the most powerful men and women in the world. Over the years the Bijan brand has continued to evolve, expanding into bestselling fragrance lines, women’s handbags, and limited-edition car collaborations with Bugatti, Rolls Royce, and, most recently, Aston Martin. Today Nicolas Bijan, son of late designer Bijan, is working to expand the global reach of the legendary brand. In the summer of 2017, the second Beverly Hills location opened at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. The 2018 opening of House of Bijan Las Vegas marks the first chapter of a global expansion, including plans for ultra luxurious boutiques in cities such as London and Macau. This fall (2019), the original House of Bijan flagship boutique on Rodeo Drive, a Beverly Hills landmark after over 40 years of business, will relocate to a larger new Rodeo Drive location.



