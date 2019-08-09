Smile Generation®-Trusted Dental Practices to Provide Millions in Donated Dentistry to Patients on Smile Generation Serve Day

Thousands of patients nationwide will receive oral health care on Saturday, August 17

Smile Generation-trusted dental practices are set to launch the 9th annual Smile Generation Serve Day, an annual day of service and a nationwide campaign of giving that focuses on providing donated dentistry to underserved patients. On Saturday, August 17th, more than 700 Smile Generation-trusted dental practices, which are supported by Pacific Dental Services®, and volunteers throughout the United States will provide thousands of patients comprehensive oral health care, including cleanings, x-rays, scaling and root planing, restorations and extractions, if needed. Since its inception in 2011, more than 15,000 patients have received donated dentistry during Smile Generation Serve Day, totaling $25 million in oral health care.



“Service is at the core of who we are as an organization,” said Kyle Guerin, Director, Corporate Social Responsibility at The Smile Generation. “Participating in the act of service helps us focus on what matters most in life.”





The Smile Generation has partnered with several organizations dedicated to helping people in need, including After Innocence , Special Olympics International, and Dental Lifeline Network. “Smile Generation Serve Day is a great event that allows our volunteers to serve more patients with special needs,” said Fred Leviton, CEO of Dental Lifeline Network, which provides dental care for people with disabilities, people who are elderly and medically fragile, and veterans. “Many of these people will receive life changing services they never would have gotten otherwise. We are so appreciative of all the volunteers who opened up their offices and changed lives in their local communities.”



After Innocence is a non-profit organization that serves prison exonerees nationwide – many of whom falsely imprisoned for decades. "After Innocence provides free post-release support to more than 500 exonerees across the country, many of whom who have serious dental problems arising from years of inadequate care while in prison, and a general lack of good, affordable care since being released,” said Jon Eldan, Executive Director of After Innocence. “Smile Generation Serve Day is a game-changer for dozens of our exoneree-clients. Smile Generation-trusted dentists across 13 states are welcoming After Innocence exonerees into their offices, providing extensive pro bono services, and helping these deserving individuals take an important step in rebuilding their lives after wrongful convictions."



Smile Generation-trusted dentists are focused on providing oral health care to their patients to keep them healthier and happier. This includes educating them about the link between oral health and whole-body health, known as the Mouth-Body Connection®. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.



The Smile Generation’s annual campaign also includes local service projects, such as cleaning up community parks and volunteering at local food banks. For more information, click here.

