WorldStarHipHop.com and Xzibit's Open Bar Entertainment Present "Broken Ground"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WORLDSTARHIPHOP . COM and XZIBIT ’S OPEN BAR ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS THE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND URBAN DOCU-MUSICAL SERIES, “BROKEN GROUND”Hip Hop heavyweights collaborate to push the urban media market to new heightsLOS ANGELES, August 12, 2019--WorldstarHipHop, the leading platform for urban entertainment, is proud to announce it has teamed up with Open Bar Entertainment (OBE) as its production partner for the new show, “Broken Ground." The complete four-part series will stream exclusively on Worldstar’s website and WorldStar’s YouTube on August 13th, 2019 starting at 3pm EST."Broken Ground” is the first project to be released under OBE, the label recently revived by the multi-platinum rapper, actor, and producer Xzibit. The docu-musical series is the first created for an urban audience, and features Xzibit, lead actor James Savage, and cast members Sticky Fingaz, Anna Hutchinson, Slink Johnson and Anthony Michael Hall.In recent years, increasing online engagement has been a challenge for media platforms and creatives. As content proliferates across the internet, audience interaction struggles to see the same incline, making competition especially stiff in the music and streaming businesses. However, breakthrough projects such as Beyoncé’s 2013 eponymous surprise album, Netflix’s “Black Mirror” series, and Donald Glover’s “Guava Island” movie have shown it’s possible to cater not only to a binge-watching culture, but to avid cultural enthusiasts as well.Daniel Cotton, Worldstar’s Director of Operations and A&R, stated “When Xzibit approached us with this idea, we knew it would be a game changer for the urban market. “Broken Ground” is a story many of us are familiar with, but its format introduces entertainers to a new way to repurpose projects for inundated digital consumers. By teaming up with OBE, we offer more space for artists to wield their creativity, more space for them to own it, and more space to share it with one of the most engaged audiences in the world. We are determined to continue producing innovative content, and helping artists maximize their potential in digital spaces.”The “Broken Ground” series is an anthology of musical artists, their stories, and their work. The first season is about a once promising rapper, James Savage (Jayo Felony), who faces the aftermath of being wrongly convicted and incarcerated for five years.Episode Descriptions:• Ep1: “Homecoming”-- Upon his release from prison, James returns to his old neighborhood to see his mother and seek information on the man responsible for sending him to prison.• Ep2: “The Big Payback”-- Linking up with Xzibit and his crew, James tracks down an old record executive who black balled him from the industry years ago looking for answers.• Ep3: “Seeing Is Believing”– After hitting one dead end after another, James reflects on his old ways in an attempt to move forward.• Ep4: “Rude Awakening”-- Confronting the man who cost him everything, James comes face to face with his past in order to protect his future.Original music by James Savage sets the story while the cinematography weaves traditional standalone music videos into a seamless narrative. The series culminates into James Savage’s new self-titled album, which will be available to stream on Open Bar's website.Alvin “Xzibit” Joiner, known for his recent role for the past three seasons in the acclaimed Fox series “Empire,” is using his skills on both sides of the camera to launch artist-driven projects. “Broken Ground” is Xzibit’s directorial debut, which he also wrote and executive produced alongside Michael Healy, and David Aguilar. Xzibit’s other feature credits include Werner Herzog’s “Bad Lieutenant”, Sony’s "Gridiron Gang" and “xXx: State of the Union for Columbia.”For more than a decade, Worldstar has grown its platform by producing original content and forming strategic partnerships with well-respected outlets and stars such as Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, Def Digital and Russell Simmons, the Migos, Yung Rich, and Yung Dolph. This collaboration with OBE continues to highlight the brand’s relevance and authority in the urban market.Learn more about the Broken Ground series and WorldStarHipHop by following @WORLDSTAR on Twitter and Instagram.About WorldStarHipHopWorldstar is home to everything Hip-Hop. The #1 urban outlet responsible for breaking the latest music videos, exclusive artist content, entertainment stories, celebrity news, sports highlights, skits & pranks, viral videos and more.Since 2005, Worldstar Hip-Hop has worked with groundbreaking artists, world-class athletes and top urban entertainers all whom have helped continue to define Worldstar's unique brand identity.About Open Bar EntertainmentOpen Bar Entertainment is a record label and production management company founded by the platinum-selling recording artist, actor, and breakout director, Xzibit. Since its inception, OBE has sold over 5 million records worldwide. Seeking to expand its imprint in the entertainment industry, OBE recently launched its new production and management division to be led by music industry veteran and company COO, Dontay “Taydoe” Kidd, along with Eric Skinner.Press Contact:Daniel Cotton D@WORLDSTARHIPHOP.COM



