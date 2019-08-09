Outlook on the Global Aerostructures Market to 2025 - Fuselage is the Largest & Fastest Growing Product Category

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerostructures - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aerostructures market worldwide is projected to grow by US$31.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 6.5%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Fuselage, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.3 Billion by the year 2025, Fuselage will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.1% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Fuselage will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AAR Corporation (USA); Bombardier, Inc. (Canada); Cyient Ltd. (United Kingdom); Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel); GKN Aerospace (United Kingdom); Leonardo SpA (Italy); RUAG Holding AG (Switzerland); SAAB AB (Sweden); Spirit Aerosystems, Inc. (USA); STELIA Aerospace (France); Triumph Group, Inc. (USA); UTC Aerospace Systems (USA).



Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aerostructures: An Introductory Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Aerostructures Market in the Coming Years

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Enhances Demand Prospects for Aerostructures

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points Towards Strong Demand

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New Aircraft

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies Opportunities

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Airframe Services Strengthens Market Prospects

Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerostructures Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Fuselage (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Empennage (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Flight Control Surfaces (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Wings (Component) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Fuselage: Largest and Fastest Growing Product Category

Buzz Surrounding Composite Fuselage Gets Louder

Spirit's Latest Carbon Fiber Fuselage Invention Set to Revolutionize Aircraft Manufacturing

Rising Demand for High-Performance Wing Solutions Steers Overall Market Expansion

Aggressive Innovations Characterize Aircraft Control Surfaces Market

Top of Class Empennage Systems in Demand

Landing Gear Market Demonstrates Encouraging Prospects

Composites: The Dominant Material for Aerostructures Manufacturing

Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites Evolving as Primary Material for Aerostructures

Key Benefits Offered with Regards to Weight, Strength, Fatigue & Overall Efficiency Make Composites the Mainstay in Aircraft Design

Carbon Continues to Make Gains as Best-in-Class Aerostructure Composite Material

Despite Onslaught from Composites, Alloys Consumption Remains Robust in Aerostructures Manufacturing

Titanium Alloys Gain Wider Traction as High-Strength, Workhorse Materials

Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Renders Strong Outlook for Aluminium Alloys

Steel Alloys Lend Traction in Producing Durable Airframe Products

Nickel Alloys Combine Immense Strength and Extreme Temperature Tolerance

Magnesium Alloys Gain Attention with Good Casting Characteristics

Nanocomposites Quickly Evolve into Advanced Solutions in Aircraft Construction

Graphene Emerges as Miracle Material for Aerospace Industry

Graphene Gains Immediate Traction in Aircraft Wing Fabrication

3D Printing Eases Stringent Material Requirement Criteria in Aerostructures Manufacturing

Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions to Give Edge to Ultra-Lightweight Materials

ICAO's CORSIA Standard Set to Redefine the Dynamics in the Aerostructure Materials Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Aerostructures Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Fuselage (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Empennage (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Flight Control Surfaces (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Wings (Component) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Aerostructures Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Fuselage (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Empennage (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Flight Control Surfaces (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Wings (Component) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



