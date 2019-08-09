Outlook on the Global Aerostructures Market to 2025 - Fuselage is the Largest & Fastest Growing Product Category
Aerostructures market worldwide is projected to grow by US$31.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 6.5%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Fuselage, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$31.3 Billion by the year 2025, Fuselage will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.1% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Fuselage will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AAR Corporation (USA); Bombardier, Inc. (Canada); Cyient Ltd. (United Kingdom); Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel); GKN Aerospace (United Kingdom); Leonardo SpA (Italy); RUAG Holding AG (Switzerland); SAAB AB (Sweden); Spirit Aerosystems, Inc. (USA); STELIA Aerospace (France); Triumph Group, Inc. (USA); UTC Aerospace Systems (USA).
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Aerostructures: An Introductory Prelude
- Steady Growth Projected for Aerostructures Market in the Coming Years
- Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Enhances Demand Prospects for Aerostructures
- Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points Towards Strong Demand
- Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New Aircraft
- Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well
- Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies Opportunities
- Healthy Trajectory in MRO Airframe Services Strengthens Market Prospects
- Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Aerostructures Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Fuselage (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Empennage (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Flight Control Surfaces (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Wings (Component) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Fuselage: Largest and Fastest Growing Product Category
- Buzz Surrounding Composite Fuselage Gets Louder
- Spirit's Latest Carbon Fiber Fuselage Invention Set to Revolutionize Aircraft Manufacturing
- Rising Demand for High-Performance Wing Solutions Steers Overall Market Expansion
- Aggressive Innovations Characterize Aircraft Control Surfaces Market
- Top of Class Empennage Systems in Demand
- Landing Gear Market Demonstrates Encouraging Prospects
- Composites: The Dominant Material for Aerostructures Manufacturing
- Progressive Expansion in Use Case Results in Composites Evolving as Primary Material for Aerostructures
- Key Benefits Offered with Regards to Weight, Strength, Fatigue & Overall Efficiency Make Composites the Mainstay in Aircraft Design
- Carbon Continues to Make Gains as Best-in-Class Aerostructure Composite Material
- Despite Onslaught from Composites, Alloys Consumption Remains Robust in Aerostructures Manufacturing
- Titanium Alloys Gain Wider Traction as High-Strength, Workhorse Materials
- Established Role of Aluminium in Aircraft Manufacturing Renders Strong Outlook for Aluminium Alloys
- Steel Alloys Lend Traction in Producing Durable Airframe Products
- Nickel Alloys Combine Immense Strength and Extreme Temperature Tolerance
- Magnesium Alloys Gain Attention with Good Casting Characteristics
- Nanocomposites Quickly Evolve into Advanced Solutions in Aircraft Construction
- Graphene Emerges as Miracle Material for Aerospace Industry
- Graphene Gains Immediate Traction in Aircraft Wing Fabrication
- 3D Printing Eases Stringent Material Requirement Criteria in Aerostructures Manufacturing
- Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions to Give Edge to Ultra-Lightweight Materials
- ICAO's CORSIA Standard Set to Redefine the Dynamics in the Aerostructure Materials Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Aerostructures Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Fuselage (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Empennage (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Flight Control Surfaces (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Wings (Component) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Aerostructures Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Fuselage (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Empennage (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Flight Control Surfaces (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Wings (Component) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
