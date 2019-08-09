Global Air Suspension Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025 - United States Will Maintain a 5.8% Growth Momentum
Air Suspension market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 6.8%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$85.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$201.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$203.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$574.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AccuAir Suspension (USA); Bwi Group (China); Continental AG (Germany); Dunlop Systems & Components Limited (United Kingdom); Firestone Industrial Products Company LLC (USA); Hitachi Ltd. (Japan); Mando Corporation (Korea); ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany); WABCO Holdings Inc. (USA).
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automotive Industry Outlook and Opportunities for Air Suspension Systems
- World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023
- Global Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Air Suspension Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Commercial Vehicles (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Passenger Cars (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Height Sensors (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Air Reservoir (Component) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Electronic Control Module (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Air Compressor (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Shock Absorber (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Air Spring (Component) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Innovations in the Suspension Systems Market
- Manufacturers Streamline Focus on Lightweight Materials to Reduce the Weight of Suspension Systems
- Integrated System to Gain Pace in Future
- Manufacturers Center Efforts on the Development of Advanced Suspension Systems
- Air Suspension Systems Gain Penetration in Premium Passenger Cars
- Demand for Luxury Cars Augments Growth Prospects
- Growth in Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs) Market to Boost Sales
- Air Suspension Systems Add to the Comfort in Electric Vehicles and Hybrid EVs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Air Suspension Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Commercial Vehicles (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Passenger Cars (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Height Sensors (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Air Reservoir (Component) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Electronic Control Module (Component) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Air Compressor (Component) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Shock Absorber (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Air Spring (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
- Rise in Adoption of ECAS in Chinese Trucks
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Air Suspension Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Commercial Vehicles (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Passenger Cars (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Height Sensors (Component) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Air Reservoir (Component) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Electronic Control Module (Component) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Air Compressor (Component) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Shock Absorber (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Air Spring (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
- Indian Buses Move Towards Air Suspension Technology
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
