Renaissance Downtown Lofts Named ENR Award Winner

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineering News-Record has just named Renaissance Downtown Lofts in Denver, Colorado the Merit Award Winner in the Residential/Hospitality category in the 2019 Best Projects competition in the Mountain States region.



A panel of 12 judges from all areas of the industry—architects, GCs, green consultants, virtual designers and engineers—selected winners from 156 total entries, the most in the 19-year history of the awards.

Renaissance Downtown Lofts features the Prescient precision-manufactured, light-gauge recycled steel framing system, which was used to save construction time and cost, plus incorporate Green features and minimize waste. Renaissance Downtown Lofts was designed by Christopher Carvell Architects for the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless as a new model for urbanism in supportive housing. The project was built by FCI Constructors.

Renaissance Downtown Lofts looks like many of the other apartment complexes going up in downtown Denver – what appears to be the perfect spot for millennial renters, which is the difference in this project and what makes it unique and of special value not only to its residents, but to the City of Denver as well. Through its strong architectural form, it works to diminish the social prejudice of “not in my backyard.”

The six-story structure provides 100 apartments for Denver’s homeless population, and not only as a transitional home, but with a full complement of social services, including mental health, addiction treatment and job programs. The City of Denver estimates Renaissance Downtown Lofts will save the city $2.9 million per year by providing supportive housing and proactive services that all work together as an engaging, sustainable recovery from homelessness.

“This will act as a blueprint for other cities across the country that face similar challenges with homelessness,” said Denver’s Mayor Michael Hancock, referring to the project’s impact.

Prescient’s Vision of Providing Attainable Housing for All is in direct alignment with the goal of the project.

“We are thrilled that Renaissance Downtown Lofts has been recognized by ENR, which offers visibility for a project with such an important mission,” said Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman of Prescient. “Renaissance Downtown Lofts was designed with the idea to improve the local Denver community and we are confident the building will continue to have a positive, long-lasting impact for the people it houses and serves. The Lofts are a perfect example of how the cost effectiveness of the Prescient solution and high quality of our buildings contribute to our vision of providing attainable housing for all. We are honored to be recognized for our work providing the highest standard of excellence in design and construction in the real estate industry and we look forward to working on similar projects in the future.”

About Prescient

Prescient’s digital design-build approach is revolutionizing the building environment. Designed for advanced professionals who plan, design and build multi-family housing and hospitality structures, the Prescient System interconnects architectural design and BIM, automated structural engineering, precise manufacturing and rapid on-site assembly along a single digital thread. Prescient’s digital design-build system is increasing ROI across the entire development, construction and operating value chain.

