High-End Acceptance of Green Insulation Set to Augment Insulation Blow-in Machine Market Growth during Forecast Period, details Fact.MR study

Worldwide sales of insulation blow-in machines closed in on revenues worth over US$ 247 million, and are estimated to record a Y-o-Y growth of 6.8% in 2019.

Rockville, MD, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking at the rising demand for energy efficient insulation, the global sales of insulation blow-in machine reached close to 30,000 units, and are projected to register a Y-o-Y growth of 5.8% in 2019. The overall market status for insulation blow-in machines has been smoothly discoursed through a research study titled " Insulation Blow-in Machine Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 – 2028", published by Fact.MR on its online portal. This assessment carefully highlights crucial market facets such as key trends, macro-economic factors, value chain analysis, and market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunity analysis.

According to research findings, the insulation blow-in machine industry development has been reinforced by a wide range of trends, mainly the swelling demand for energy efficient insulation together with increasing adoption of HVAC systems concerning both residential and commercial sectors. Furthermore, demand for thermal as well as acoustic insulation in industrial buildings for advancing cooling and heating systems continue to motivate the growth of insulation blow-in machine market.

Cellulose Sales Concerned with Insulation Blow-in Machine Expected to Remain High

Based on this research report, cellulose have been gaining widespread popularity as the preferred material for blown-in insulation. This preference is primarily driven due to its efficient, non-toxic, green and affordable thermal insulation. According to Building and Construction Technology (BCT) of UMass Amherst, cellulose insulation is seen as a smart alternative to fiberglass.

In 2018, cellulose sales for insulation blow-in machine surpassed 18,000 units, recording nearly 60% volume share of insulation blow-in machine market. Even though the demand for fiberglass blown-in insulation is expected to receive significant growth, there are associated health hazards merged with stringent regulations set by NAIMA and OSHA about the use of fiberglass may adversely impact its sales growth.

North America Lead Gains in Insulation Blow-in Machine Market

With a stern focus on the geographical structure of the global insulation blow-in machine market, North America is expected to sustain its leading position, representing sales exceeding 10,000 units in 2018. Since old infrastructures are getting outdated and prices of new construction upswings, homeowners in the target region are aiming for renovation activities and home improvement tasks including blown-in insulation, thereby, influencing its market growth.

On the other hand, East Asia has experienced an impressive rise in the construction industry supported by improving economic conditions, high disposable income and government initiatives concerning infrastructural development. Furthermore, increasing installation of HVAC systems in urban areas are likely to steer expansion of insulation blow-in machine market across East Asia.

Green Insulation Gaining Prominence Due to Energy Conservation Benefits

The study preaches that electric operation of insulation blow-in machine will continue to receive increasing momentum, due to its higher operational competence, durability, and no-emission, as paralleled to gas and diesel operations. In addition, growing consumer disposition towards green insulation to lessen environmental impact and expand energy conservation will boost the segmental growth of insulation blow-in machine market.

The final section of the report is dedicated to elaborate the competitive scenario prevailing across the global insulation blow-in machine market. Some of the leading players mentioned in the report are CertainTeed Corporation (Saint-Gobain), Meyer Contractor Solutions, US GreenFiber, LLC, Insulation Technology Corporation (Intec), Accu1Direct Inc. and Krendl Machine Company.

