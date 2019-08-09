Global 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Industry to Reach US$20 mn by 2025 as Armies Strengthen Under Political Pressure

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QY Research recently published a new report. The research report, titled “Global 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, provides a detailed scope of the market. It discusses the future of the market in addition to giving an insightful take on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to provide the readers accurate assessment of the global 76mm camouflage ammunition industry. The market research report also covers the competitive landscape present in the overall market.



According the research report, the global 76mm camouflage ammunition industry was worth US$15 mn in 2018 and is expected to be worth US$20 mn by the end of 2025. During the forecast period of 2019 and 2025, the global market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.9%.

Global 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Industry: Drivers

Increasing political volatility across several countries of the world is one of the key reasons for the soaring demand for 76mm camouflage ammunition industry. The 76mm camouflage ammunition offers a smokescreen for concealing the attack. The demand for this ammunition is high as many militaries see it as a value addition. The concealed manoeuvres enabled by 76mm camouflage ammunition enables effective operations. These are non-lethal systems that are mounted on top of armoured vehicles for protection.

Tremendous amount of rethinking amongst governments and subsequent amount of swelling of military budgets are expected to drive the demand for 76mm camouflage ammunition in the coming years. Focus toward minimizing casualties during military operations by using an advantage has also propelled the demand for 76mm camouflage ammunition industry.

Global 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Industry: Regional Segmentation

In terms of geography, the global 76mm camouflage ammunition industry is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of these, the U.S. holds the largest share in the global market in terms of production and consumption at 49%. Europe follows close with Russia leading its market as the country’s military expenditure remains on the rise. As of 2018, France and Russia collectively held a share of 47% of the European 76mm Camouflage Ammunition market.

Global 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Industry: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global 76mm camouflage ammunition industry are Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti, GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA, Hellenic Defence Systems, Rheinmetall, MERX, Oxley, Valhalla Turrets, and Diehl Defence. The research report includes the study of the financial outlook of these companies, their business and marketing strategies, and investments in research and development for the coming years.

