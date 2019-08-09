21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, August 19, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results.



Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-866-519-4004 International: +65-6713-5090 China Domestic: 400-620-8038 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Conference ID: 4625439

The replay will be accessible through August 27, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: 4625439

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relation website at http://ir.21vianet.com.

About 21Vianet

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of nearly 5,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations Contacts:

21Vianet Group, Inc.

Rene Jiang

+86 10 8456 2121

IR@21Vianet.com

Julia Jiang

+86 10 8456 2121

IR@21Vianet.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

+1 (646) 405-4922

IR@21Vianet.com



