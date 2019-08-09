INFINITI Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Debut of EDITION 30 Lineup at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance

In celebration of its 30 th anniversary, INFINITI debuts its EDITION 30 lineup, including specially trimmed versions of the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80.

anniversary, INFINITI debuts its EDITION 30 lineup, including specially trimmed versions of the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80. In addition to exclusive exterior design treatments, EDITION 30 models include as standard a collection of the world’s first driver assistance technologies that INFINITI has brought to market.

EDITION 30 models will arrive at retailers in the fall of 2019.

/EIN News/ -- PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As INFINITI continues to celebrate its 30th anniversary, the company will debut its EDITION 30 lineup of specially equipped models at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance.

“INFINITI was born to redefine the rules within the luxury space, and we continue to deliver a level of luxury that is meant to be lived in and to be experienced to the fullest,” said Jeff Pope, group vice president, INFINITI Americas. “The INFINITI EDITION 30 models are the latest representation of this vision, bringing together inspired design and advanced driver assistance technology that we pioneered.”

The EDITION 30 models include specially trimmed versions of the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80, featuring some of the world’s first driver assistance technologies that INFINITI has brought to market. Included as standard are features typically offered as part of the ProASSIST package, such as Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Around View Monitor, Backup Collision Intervention and Predictive Forward Collision Warning. Additionally, EDITION 30 vehicles feature unique dark chrome exterior grille surround, fender trim and rear finisher in addition to black side-view mirrors, dark-finish wheels and body color rear apron.

The INFINITI EDITION 30 lineup will arrive at retailers in the fall of 2019 as 2020 models. More details on these vehicles will be available closer to on-sale date.

About INFINITI:

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd., with representation in markets around the world, will electrify its portfolio in the next three years. The INFINITI brand, launched in 1989, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault F1 Team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITI.com . You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

Media contacts:

Aileen Clarke

Manager, INFINITI Communications

(949) 359-1112

aileen.clarke@infiniti.com

Paige Presley

Manager, INFINITI Communications

(615) 725-6021

paige.presley@infiniti.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78af7077-76bc-43aa-a05e-d2c588beae65

INFINITI EDITION 30 vehicles INFINITI’s EDITION 30 models include specially trimmed versions of its line of luxury vehicles, featuring unique exterior design treatments and some of the world’s first driver assistance technologies that INFINITI has brought to market.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.