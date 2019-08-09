43rd Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships begin in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia

Athletes across Canada compete in under 16/18 categories

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hosted by Cape Breton University and the Legion’s Breton Branch in Sydney Mines, the 2019 Royal Canadian Legion’s National Youth Track and Field Championships are underway in Nova Scotia.



Over 700 athletes from across the country are in Sydney, competing from August 9-11 in Canada’s only track and field championships for the under 16 and 18 categories. “The level of athleticism at these games is incredible to see,” says Brian Weaver, Legion Sports Committee Chairman and Dominion Vice President. “I’m looking forward to witnessing the records, the friendships and the fun – we wish all our athletes good luck!”

This is the 43rd year for the event organized by the Legion. The competition grew from Legionnaires’ support and promotion of youth sports as a healthy activity to help children whose fathers or mothers were serving abroad, or had served in the Armed Forces. The Legion later developed local, provincial and national youth athletic programs, which now culminate in the games.

“Cape Breton University is thrilled to welcome more than 700 athletes who will be participating in the Youth Track and Field Championships. They are our future Canada Games and Olympic Games athletes and we are honoured to host them on our campus,” says CBU President & Vice-Chancellor, David C. Dingwall. “CBU is providing these athletes with world-class facilities infused with Cape Breton culture and hospitality; it will be an experience they won’t soon forget.”

The theme of this year’s championship is D-Day. It has been 75 years since over 14,000 Canadians stepped foot on Juno Beach, with over 350 losing their lives and 600 injured on that first day. In the aftermath of the fight to liberate Normandy, over 18,000 Canadians had perished or were injured. “During this year’s games, we will remember the ultimate sacrifices made on D-Day,” says Thomas D. Irvine, Dominion President. “These games reflect the freedom and opportunities granted to us all by the veterans who came before us, and who continue to serve us today.”

The Legion’s Dominion Command sponsors hundreds of athletes each year, with the support of branches and provincial/territorial commands from across the country. Several hundred other youth join as open athletes. All Legion Commands are represented this year by 314 competitors; and there are 407 Open athletes.

Many Legion alumni have gone on to compete at the international level including as part of the Commonwealth, Pan Am and Olympic games. Results will be available throughout the competition as described below.

Competition results:

Follow daily: https://www.athleticsnovascotia.ca/2019legions/

Watch more: Athletics Canada

Learn more and for schedule:

www.legionnationals.ca

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LegionNationals/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/legionnationals/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LegionNationals

