President wants concrete action in cooperation with Ghana

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 9 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, assured on Friday, in Luanda, that Angola has its doors open for Ghanaian businessmen, but recommended concrete actions to strengthen bilateral cooperation.,

Speaking at the opening of bilateral talks, the Head of State said Angola had an interest in intensifying cooperation in the fields of education, higher education, culture and science.

João Lourenço also wants strong relations with Ghana in the sectors of agriculture, health, tourism, culture and sport. Both countries have cooperative relations since February 1981.

In his speech, the Angolan statesman defended the continued reform of the African Union and the stabilization of the African continent, calling for special attention to the political situation in Libya, DR Congo and Central African Republic.

In another area, the Angolan president considered it necessary for African leaders to invest heavily in youth, providing them with more opportunities.

In 2010 Angola and Ghana signed two legal instruments relating to bilateral cooperation, namely the General Agreement on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation and the Memorandum of Understanding on Permanent Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

At the time, the two countries chose as their priority areas for cooperation the oil and gas, energy, trade and industry, agriculture, education, infrastructure development, private business sector, environmental management, science and technology and organized transnational crime fighting.

