J.D. Irving, Limited is Proud to Sponsor the Congrès Mondial Acadien 2019

/EIN News/ -- DIEPPE, New Brunswick, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J.D. Irving, Limited is proud to be a lead sponsor of the sixth edition of the Congrès Mondial Acadien (CMA) 2019, which will be held throughout Prince Edward Island and Southeastern New Brunswick from August 10 to 24. The goal of this international gathering, held every five years, is to unite Acadian communities from around the world and all those interested in Acadian culture. The event will allow the host regions to demonstrate their enthusiasm for the vibrant Acadian culture.



In addition to the sponsorship, J.D. Irving’s employees will volunteer at various activities during the two-week event which begins on August 10 in Abram-Village, PEI and ends on August 24 in Shediac, NB.

“Acadians from Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick are excited and proud to open their doors for this major event,” said Claudette Thériault, Chairperson for CMA 2019. “We are grateful to have the support of J.D. Irving for this wonderful event.”

“We are pleased to support the CMA 2019 as a lead sponsor,” said Robert K. Irving, Co-CEO of J.D. Irving, Limited. “Many of our employees are of Acadian descent and we’re proud to support and promote the rich cultural history of our region. This event is a great opportunity for volunteers and attendees to contribute to their community and celebrate the Acadian heritage.”

The CMA 2019 will showcase a modern and authentic Acadian identity and welcome all those who are interested in it. Major shows will be held across the host region and will celebrate the past 25 years of Acadian music by exploring popular, country, and traditional roots. The event is expected to attract over 100,000 participants.





Media Contact:

Mary Keith, VP of Communications

J.D. Irving, Limited

Phone: 506-632-5122

Email: keith.mary@jdirving.com



