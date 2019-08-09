France Pet Food Market, 2019-2025 - Humanization is Influencing the Purchase Decisions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Pet Food Market, Population by Animal Type, Products (Premium, Economy, Mid-priced,Treats, Mixers), Distribution, Product Launch, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



France Pet Food Market is expected to be USD 5 Billion by the end of year 2025.



France, a developed country with an aging population, people are turning to cats and dogs for companionship while other than the age group, young people are living mostly single or childless view pets as a better alternative.

Almost half of the French household owns pet including cats, dogs, birds, fish, rabbit, and others. Pet owners are increasingly taking care of their pet's food as some pet foods may cause health allergies and deteriorate their pets' general wellbeing or level of fitness.

In France, pets are more seen as family members, and so the pet owners are gradually buying premium pet foods which are customized particularly for their pet's breed and age. Hence, French pet owners spend more on their pet functional foods and their supplements.

Also, French pet owners are especially looking out for the products that contain a best possible nutritional value for their pets, as they think it reflects their own values and lifestyle choice, which is further expected to drive the growth of France Pet Food Market immensely.



French pet owners increasingly want healthy food choices for their pet. On an estimate in the major EU5 market, nearly 5,000 pet food products were launched in a period of 2015 to 2018, of which more than 700 products were launched in France only.

Witnessing the growing consumer demand, pet food manufacturers are increasingly focused to improve its products quality and expand its product portfolio in the region, which further provides traction to the France Pet Food Market to the years yet to come.



Animal Type - France Pet Food Market by Products & Sub-products



In this report, we have divided Dog and Cat food market in 4 products and all these 4 products is further divided into 2 sub-products:



1) Premium Food, (Premium Dry Food, Premium Wet Food)

2) Dog/Cat Treats and Mixers (Dog/Cat Mixers, Dog/Cat Treats)

3) Economy Food (Economy Dry Food, Economy Wet Food)

4) Mid-Priced Food (Mid-priced Dry Food, Mid-priced Wet Food)



By Distribution Channel Online Market is Growing



By distribution channel, the publisher has segmented, Store-based Retailing, Non-Store Retailing (Online), Non-Retail Channels (Veterinary Clinics). In France pet food market, Non-Store Retailing (Online) is growing at a fast pace.



In France, fast development of electronic commerce (e-commerce) and coverage of internet access is growing; consumers are more comfortable with online purchasing of pet food items. Companies like Amazon, Taobao.com, Petco etc were fastest growing online channels in France pet food market. Grocery stores, especially in supermarkets and hypermarkets are some of the preferred stores for France Pet owners.



Product Launched in France during 2015 to 2018



In this report, we have investigated Product Claims, Nutritional Component, Flavors, and New Product Examples for Pet food. In addition, a total of 4,989 products were launched in 5 European countries, and in France 726 products were launched. Hello Cat Aliment (Mini Chicken Strips) Cat snacks and treats, Advance Veterinary Diets (Cat food dry) was launched in France from March 2015 to March 2018.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Humanization is Influencing the Purchase Decisions

4.1.2 Isolation Factor Rising in France

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Negative Impact of Product Recalls

4.2.2 Pet Food's Role in Pet Obesity



5. Policies, Rules & Regulation - France Pet Food

5.1 Regulations Imposed on Pet Food

5.2 Objectives of FEDIAF's Guidelines

5.3 Responsibilities of Companies in the Animal Feed Sector

5.4 Restrictions and Prohibition



6. France Pet Food Market



7. Market Share - France Pet Food

7.1 Dog Food Market Share Analysis by Products and Sub-Products

7.2 Cat Food Market Share Analysis by Products And Sub-Products



8. France dog Pet Food Market by Products And Sub Products

8.1 France Dog Pet Food Market by Products And Sub Products

8.2 France Cat Pet Food Market by Products And Sub Products

8.3 Others Pet Food Market



9. Animal Type - France Pet Population

9.1 Dog & Cat Pet Population

9.2 Other Pet Population



10. Number & Type of Product Launch

10.1 Product Claims

10.2 Nutritional Component

10.3 Flavors

10.4 New Product Examples



11. Distribution Channels - France Dog Food Market

11.1 Store-based Retailing

11.2 Non-Store Retailing (Online)

11.3 Non-Retail Channels (Veterinary Clinics)



12. Distribution Channels - France Cat Food Market

12.1 Store-based Retailing

12.2 Non-Store Retailing (Online)

12.3 Non-Retail Channels (Veterinary Clinics)



13. Mergers & Acquisitions



14. Company Analysis

14.1 Mars Incorporated

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Initiatives & Strategy

14.2 Nestle Purina

14.3 Royal Canin

14.4 Hill's Pet Nutrition



