Melinta Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

/EIN News/ -- ~ Revenue of $16.0 million, Including Net Product Sales of $13.8 million, for the Second Quarter 2019 ~



~ Reduction of Operating Expenses of 32 Percent, or $16.3 million, Year-Over-Year ~

~ Commenced Enrollment in Clinical Trial Evaluating Orbactiv® (oritavancin) Shorter Infusion Time Formulation in Patients with Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) ~

~ First Commercial Sale of Baxdela® (delafloxacin) Outside of the United States ~

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT), a commercial-stage company developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“Melinta’s second quarter 2019 results were driven by accelerating product sales, disciplined financial stewardship, and improved operational efficiencies. We continue to make strides towards expanding the market for our product portfolio with the potential approval of Baxdela® (delafloxacin) for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and have enrolled more than half of the target study population in a clinical study evaluating a shorter infusion time formulation of Orbactiv® (oritavancin) for the treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI),” said John H. Johnson, chief executive officer of Melinta. “We also applaud the recent and final ruling from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to increase the new technology add-on payment, or NTAP, for Vabomere® (meropenem and vaborbactam) from 50 to 75 percent for the fiscal year 2020, which will be effective October 1, 2019,” Johnson added.

"We are encouraged with the progress we have made toward our financial stewardship goals and product sales revenue growth. However, we continue to face significant risk relative to near-term compliance with the Company’s financial commitments and covenants under its credit and convertible notes facilities. We are working diligently to negotiate with our creditors to navigate a path forward to continue executing against our strategy to provide effective antibiotics for patients in need,” said Peter Milligan, chief financial officer of Melinta.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Melinta reported revenue of $16.0 million and $12.0 million, respectively, for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Revenue from product sales was $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, up 51 percent1 from the second quarter of 2018. Revenue from product sales was $25.6 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, up 22 percent1 from $21.0 million reported in the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

in USD millions Q2 2019 Q2 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Product sales, net $ 13,825 $ 9,152 $ 25,600 $ 20,998 Contract research 2,130 2,870 3,539 5,865 License — — 900 — Total revenue * $ 15,955 $ 12,022 $ 30,039 $ 26,863

Cost of goods sold (COGS) was $8.6 million and $11.0 million, respectively, for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, including $4.1 million and $3.5 million of non-cash amortization of intangible assets. For the six-month periods ending June 30, 2019 and 2018, COGS was $16.0 million and $18.7 million, respectively, including $8.2 million of non-cash amortization of intangible assets in each period.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $3.5 million and $15.8 million, respectively, for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, and $8.9 million and $31.9 million, respectively, for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. For both the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, R&D expenses decreased year-over-year primarily as a result of the completion of the Company's Phase 3 study for Baxdela in CABP as well as winding down its early research and discovery programs, which was completed in March 2019.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $30.9 million and $34.9 million, respectively, for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, and $56.9 million and $69.6 million, respectively, for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. For both the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, SG&A expenses decreased year-over-year primarily as a result of the cost-cutting measures the Company initiated in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net loss was $36.2 million, or $3.07 per share, for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to a net loss of $55.8 million, or $6.92 per share, for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. Net loss was $62.7 million, or $5.42 per share, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to a net loss of $85.2 million, or $11.96 per share, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. Net loss per share year-over-year reflects changes in share count as a result of the one-for-five reverse stock split effective on February 22, 2019.

The Company ended the quarter with $90.3 million of cash and cash equivalents.

The Company is not providing any financial guidance for the full-year 2019.

Recent Portfolio Updates

CMS released the final rule for the 2020 Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment Systems for Acute Care Hospitals and has increased the NTAP for Vabomere, from 50 to 75 percent for the fiscal year 2020, which is effective October 1, 2019

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for priority review a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Baxdela seeking to expand the current indication to include adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP); the FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date (proposed review deadline) of October 24, 2019

In July, the Company commenced enrollment in a Phase 1 study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics and safety of a new formulation of Orbactiv versus the approved formulation in subjects with ABSSSI; the new formulation aims to reduce infusion time from three hours to one hour

The World Health Organization (WHO) added Vabomere (meropenem and vaborbactam) to its Essential Medicines List for its ability to target multidrug-resistant infections caused by pathogens deemed a "critical priority" by the WHO, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae

Our partners in Latin America sold the first commercial product of Baxdela outside of the United States in Uruguay

Upcoming Potential Catalysts

FDA approval for Baxdela for the treatment of CABP in adults by October 24, 2019

European Commission approval decision for delafloxacin (to be marketed under the brand name Quofenix) for ABSSSI

Country approvals for Baxdela in South America and Central America

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. is the largest pure-play antibiotics company, dedicated to saving lives threatened by the global public health crisis of bacterial infections through the development and commercialization of novel antibiotics that provide new therapeutic solutions. Its four marketed products include Baxdela (delafloxacin), Vabomere (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv (oritavancin), and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection. This portfolio provides Melinta with the unique ability to provide providers and patients with a range of solutions that can meet the tremendous need for novel antibiotics treating serious infections. Visit www.melinta.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, basis, we have included information about non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, a non‑GAAP financial measure, as a useful operating metric. We believe that the presentation of this non‑GAAP financial measure, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliation, provides supplementary information to analysts, investors, lenders, and our management in assessing the Company’s performance and results from period to period. This non‑GAAP measure closely aligns with the way management measures and evaluates the Company’s performance. This non‑GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and represents GAAP net income (loss), which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, adjusted to exclude interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock‑based compensation expense, changes in the fair value of our warrant liability, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and other liabilities, and acquisition-related costs. Non‑GAAP financial measures used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non‑GAAP measures used by other companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions, including statements related to guidance. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made and include statements regarding: expectations with respect to our financial position, results and performance, compliance with our debt facilities and discussions with our creditors. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, strategies or prospects will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control.

Risks and uncertainties for Melinta include, but are not limited to, the fact that we have incurred significant operating losses since inception and will incur continued losses for the foreseeable future; our limited operating history; our need for future capital and risks related to our ability to obtain additional capital to fund future operations; risks related to our failure to close on the full amount of the two disbursements under the Vatera loan financing and risks related to the satisfaction of the closing conditions for the remaining disbursement amount, including the inability to close on such disbursement; risks related to our ability to borrow additional amounts under the Deerfield facility agreement; risks related to compliance with the covenants under our facilities with Vatera and Deerfield; risks related to our future liquidity, including uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs as well as other milestone, royalty and payment obligations, including as a result of the outcome of the pending litigation with respect to, and any requirement to make, payments potentially due under our purchase agreement with to The Medicines Company; risks that may arise from the Vatera loan financing and the Deerfield facility agreement, including potential dilution to our stockholders and the fact that Vatera beneficially owns a substantial portion of our common stock; risks related to our ability to continue as a going concern unless we can secure additional sources of liquidity; our substantial indebtedness; risks related to potential strategic transactions; risks related to the commercial launches of our products and our inexperience as a company in marketing drug products; the degree of market acceptance of our products among physicians, patients, health care payors and the medical community; the pricing we are able to achieve for our products; failure to obtain and sustain an adequate level of reimbursement for our products by third-party payors; inaccuracies in our estimates of the market for and commercialization potential of our products; failure to maintain optimal inventory levels to meet commercial demand for any of our products; risks that our competitors are able to develop and market products that are preferred over our products; our dependence upon third parties for the manufacture and supply of our marketed products; failure to achieve the benefits of our recently completed transactions with Cempra and The Medicines Company; failure to establish and maintain development and commercialization collaborations; uncertainty in the outcome or timing of clinical trials and/or receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates; undesirable side effects of our products; failure of third parties to conduct clinical trials in accordance with their contractual obligations; our ability to identify, develop, acquire or in-license products; difficulties in managing the growth of our company; the effects of recent comprehensive tax reform; risks related to failure to comply with extensive laws and regulations; product liability risks related to our products; failure to retain key personnel; inability to obtain, maintain and enforce patents and other intellectual property rights or the unexpected costs associated with such enforcement or litigation; risks relating to third party infringement of intellectual property rights; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; unfavorable outcomes in any of the class action and shareholder derivative lawsuits currently pending against the Company; and the fact that a substantial number of shares of common stock may be sold into the public markets by one or more of our large stockholders in the near future. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond Melinta’s ability to control or predict.

Other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Revised Definitive Proxy Statement filed January 29, 2019, and in other filings that Melinta makes and will make with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The statements made in this press release speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause our expectations and beliefs to change. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements publicly at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date stated herein.

1 In connection with its second quarter 2018 earnings release, Melinta disclosed that in the second quarter of 2018, net product sales were negatively impacted by approximately $2.7 million related to the integration of distribution channels in connection with the acquisition of the infectious disease business, The Medicines Company. Absent this integration activity in the second quarter of 2018, net product sales for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 would have increased 17 percent and 8 percent, respectively, year-over-year.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,343 $ 81,808 Receivables 19,081 22,485 Inventory 42,043 41,341 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,292 3,848 Total current assets 156,759 149,482 Property and equipment, net 1,309 1,586 Intangible assets, net 220,949 229,196 Other assets 61,355 61,326 Total assets $ 440,372 $ 441,590 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,792 $ 16,765 Accrued expenses 27,260 33,924 Deferred purchase price and other liabilities 83,031 78,394 Accrued interest on notes payable 4,305 4,485 Warrant liability 129 38 Conversion liability 11,869 — Total current liabilities 132,386 133,606 Notes payable, net of debt discount and costs 93,821 110,476 Convertible notes payable to related parties, net of debt discount and costs 63,239 — Other long-term liabilities 9,259 7,444 Total long-term liabilities 166,319 117,920 Total liabilities $ 298,705 $ 251,526 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity Common stock 12 11 Additional paid-in capital 926,152 909,896 Accumulated deficit (784,497 ) (719,843 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 141,667 $ 190,064 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 440,372 $ 441,590





Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Month Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Product sales, net $ 13,825 $ 9,152 $ 25,600 $ 20,998 Contract research 2,130 2,870 3,539 5,865 License — — 900 — Total revenue 15,955 12,022 30,039 26,863 Operating expenses Cost of goods sold 8,639 10,989 16,004 18,675 Research and development 3,527 15,813 8,891 31,942 Selling, general and administrative 30,932 34,946 56,873 69,570 Total operating expenses 43,098 61,748 81,768 120,187 Loss from operations (27,143 ) (49,726 ) (51,729 ) (93,324 ) Other income (expenses) Interest income 210 63 397 273 Interest expense (8,176 ) (10,659 ) (15,279 ) (20,855 ) Interest expense (related party) (1,365 ) — (1,929 ) — Change in fair value of warrant & conversion liabilities 261 2,389 6,276 26,474 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (346 ) (2,595 ) Other income (expense) 25 2,121 (37 ) 4,779 Grant income (expense) 8 32 (65 ) 36 Total other income (expense), net (9,037 ) (6,054 ) (10,983 ) 8,112 Net loss $ (36,180 ) $ (55,780 ) $ (62,712 ) $ (85,212 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (3.07 ) $ (6.92 ) $ (5.42 ) $ (11.96 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 11,801,874 8,059,471 11,567,250 7,126,687





Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (36,180 ) $ (55,780 ) $ (62,712 ) $ (85,212 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,947 3,689 8,421 8,494 Non-cash interest expense 4,679 6,271 7,909 12,225 Share-based compensation 1,315 1,418 2,207 2,373 Change in fair value of warrant & conversion liabilities (261 ) (2,389 ) (6,276 ) (26,474 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 346 2,595 Gain on extinguishment of lease liabilities (122 ) — (914 ) — Provision for inventory obsolescence 392 2,532 392 2,532 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (4,189 ) 2,699 3,404 (3,169 ) Inventory 2,033 (2,626 ) (1,060 ) (4,628 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and liabilities 970 1,812 (581 ) 519 Accounts payable (2,529 ) 649 (10,901 ) 4,632 Accrued expenses 5,106 3,494 (4,605 ) (1,323 ) Accrued interest on notes payable (135 ) 4,389 (181 ) 4,105 Deposits on inventory — (22,983 ) — (22,983 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities (702 ) 2,495 1,554 565 Net cash used in operating activities (25,676 ) (54,330 ) (62,997 ) (105,749 ) Investing activities IDB acquisition — — — (166,383 ) Purchases of intangible assets — (2,000 ) (1,209 ) (2,000 ) Purchases of property and equipment — (423 ) (12 ) (927 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities — (2,423 ) (1,221 ) (169,310 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of notes payable — — — 111,421 Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes payable — — 75,000 — Costs associated with the issuance of notes payable (882 ) — (2,183 ) (6,455 ) Proceeds from the issuance of warrants — — — 33,264 Proceeds from the issuance of royalty agreement — — — 1,472 Purchase of notes payable disbursement option — — — (7,609 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net, to lender — — — 51,452 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net — 115,759 8 155,759 Debt extinguishment — — — (2,150 ) IDB acquisition contingent payments — (398 ) (72 ) (398 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net of cancellations — — — 3 Principal payments on notes payable — — — (40,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (882 ) 115,361 72,753 296,759 Net change in cash and equivalents (26,558 ) 58,608 8,535 21,700 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 117,101 91,679 82,008 128,587 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 90,543 $ 150,287 $ 90,543 $ 150,287





Melinta Therapeutics GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Revenue Cost of Product Sales R&D SG&A Other Income (Expense), Net Total Net loss, as reported under GAAP $ 15,955 $ (8,639 ) $ (3,527 ) $ (30,932 ) $ (9,037 ) $ (36,180 ) EBITDA adjustments: Interest expense — — — — 9,541 9,541 Interest income — — — — (210 ) (210 ) Depreciation and amortization — 4,136 9 (198 ) — 3,947 Total EBITDA adjustments — 4,136 9 (198 ) 9,331 13,278 EBITDA $ 15,955 $ (4,503 ) $ (3,518 ) $ (31,130 ) $ 294 $ (22,902 ) Other adjustments: Stock-based compensation — — 179 1,136 — 1,315 Change in fair value of warrant & conversion liabilities — — — — (261 ) (261 ) Gain on extinguishment of lease liabilities — — — (122 ) — (122 ) Total adjustments — — 179 1,014 (261 ) 932 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,955 $ (4,503 ) $ (3,339 ) $ (30,116 ) $ 33 $ (21,970 ) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Revenue Cost of Product Sales R&D SG&A Other Income (Expense), Net Total Net loss, as reported under GAAP $ 12,022 $ (10,989 ) $ (15,813 ) $ (34,946 ) $ (6,054 ) $ (55,780 ) EBITDA adjustments: Interest expense — — — — 10,659 10,659 Interest income — — — — (63 ) (63 ) Depreciation and amortization — 3,550 54 85 — 3,689 Total EBITDA adjustments — 3,550 54 85 10,596 14,285 EBITDA $ 12,022 $ (7,439 ) $ (15,759 ) $ (34,861 ) $ 4,542 $ (41,495 ) Other adjustments: Stock-based compensation — — 166 1,379 — 1,545 Change in fair value of warrant liability — — — — (2,389 ) (2,389 ) Launch-related E&O inventory charges — 2,352 — — — 2,352 Acquisition-related costs — — — 229 — 229 Total adjustments — 2,352 166 1,608 (2,389 ) 1,737 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,022 $ (5,087 ) $ (15,593 ) $ (33,253 ) $ 2,153 $ (39,758 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Revenue Cost of Product Sales R&D SG&A Other Income (Expense), Net Total Net loss, as reported under GAAP $ 30,039 $ (16,004 ) $ (8,891 ) $ (56,873 ) $ (10,983 ) $ (62,712 ) EBITDA adjustments: Interest expense — — — — 17,208 17,208 Interest income — — — — (397 ) (397 ) Depreciation and amortization — 8,259 38 124 — 8,421 Total EBITDA adjustments — 8,259 38 124 16,811 25,232 EBITDA $ 30,039 $ (7,745 ) $ (8,853 ) $ (56,749 ) $ 5,828 $ (37,480 ) Other adjustments: Stock-based compensation — — 258 1,949 — 2,207 Change in fair value of warrant & conversion liabilities — — — — (6,276 ) (6,276 ) Gain on extinguishment of lease liabilities — — — (914 ) — (914 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 346 346 Total adjustments — — 258 1,035 (5,930 ) (4,637 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,039 $ (7,745 ) $ (8,595 ) $ (55,714 ) $ (102 ) $ (42,117 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Revenue Cost of Product Sales R&D SG&A Other Income (Expense), Net Total Net loss, as reported under GAAP $ 26,863 $ (18,675 ) $ (31,942 ) $ (69,570 ) $ 8,112 $ (85,212 ) EBITDA adjustments: Interest expense — — — — 20,855 20,855 Interest income — — — — (273 ) (273 ) Depreciation and amortization — 8,218 123 153 — 8,494 Total EBITDA adjustments — 8,218 123 153 20,582 29,076 EBITDA $ 26,863 $ (10,457 ) $ (31,819 ) $ (69,417 ) $ 28,694 $ (56,136 ) Other adjustments: Stock-based compensation — — 295 2,078 — 2,373 Change in fair value of warrant liability — — — — (26,474 ) (26,474 ) Launch-related E&O inventory charges 2,352 2,352 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — 2,595 2,595 Acquisition-related costs — — — 2,069 — 2,069 Total adjustments — 2,352 295 4,147 (23,879 ) (17,085 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,863 $ (8,105 ) $ (31,524 ) $ (65,270 ) $ 4,815 $ (73,221 )





