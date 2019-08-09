UK aid to help hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans on the brink of starvation

Zimbabwe is facing a chronic food crisis and without support more than 5.5 million people will not have access to the food they need by 2020

International Development Secretary Alok Sharma announces UK aid support to help malnourished children, families and communities following a UN appeal

He also urges Government of Zimbabwe to act on its promise to deliver fundamental political and economic reforms

Hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans will receive life-saving access to food and water thanks to UK aid as the country faces a potentially catastrophic famine.

International Development Secretary Alok Sharma today (Friday 9 August) announced £49 million of UK aid. This will be given to trusted partners to help malnourished children, families and communities following a UN Zimbabwe appeal.

He also urged the Zimbabwean Government to act on its promise to deliver fundamental political and economic reforms.

International Development Secretary Alok Sharma said:

“The Government of Zimbabwe must do more to deliver the promised fundamental political and economic reforms and take responsibility for the humanitarian crisis affecting its people.

“The UK stands with the people of Zimbabwe at a time when millions are at risk of starvation and disease. Through trusted partners we will continue to give families access to food and clean water, and support children to gain a decent education.”

Zimbabwe is facing a chronic food crisis as crops have been devastated by the effects of drought, economic crisis and a powerful cyclone. Without support, more than 5.5 million people in Zimbabwe will not have access to the food they need by 2020.

The food crisis is closely linked to the economic challenges in Zimbabwe which has led to high unemployment and high inflation.

Having already experienced outbreaks of cholera following the devastation of Cyclone Idai earlier this year, water shortages are also leaving the country more susceptible to further outbreaks as people struggle to find clean sources of drinking water.



