Latin America Wound Dressing Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024

The Latin America (LATAM) wound dressing market to be $400.9 million.

The key drivers of the domain's growth are rising prevalence of diabetes, growing geriatric population and number of patients with chronic wounds, and high brain injury rate.



When segmented by type, the domain can be categorized into traditional dressings and advanced dressings. In 2018, the advanced dressings category is estimated to account for more than 60% share in the LATAM wound dressing market due to the rising utilization of such products in complex application areas as well as the growing number of people with chronic diseases. Advanced dressings further consist of the hydrocolloids, foams, alginates, films, collagen, hydrogels, wound contact layers, superabsorbent, hydrofiber, and others subcategories. Among all these, foam dressings are the most preferred type of advanced dressing in the Latin American region.



Both, acute and chronic wounds, can be managed with wound dressing. Now, chronic wounds consume more dressing material compared to the acute type due to their more severe nature. It is being estimated that the wound dressing demand for chronic wounds will contribute a $200 million revenue to the Latin America (LATAM) wound dressing market in 2018. Coming to the acute wounds category, it is further subdivided into burns, and surgical and traumatic wounds. Of these, the surgical and traumatic wounds subdivision is expected to generate the larger revenue in 2018 (91% share).



Long-term care settings, home healthcare, and hospitals and specialty clinics are the three categories when the domain is segmented by end user. Among these, hospitals and specialty clinics are currently dominating the LATAM wound dressing market and are expected to generate 70.4% of the total revenue in 2018. This is because most people with wounds or injuries seek treatment at a full-fledged hospital or clinic.



The domain is expected to grow the most in Brazil during the forecast period, primarily due to government research and development programs and increasing chronic injury incidents in the country. For instance, Brazilian Synchrotron Light Laboratory carried out a research, according to which nitric oxide (NO) may prove effective as a dressing material ingredient for chronic wounds. The research seeks to develop a product based on the use of supramolecular poly (acrylic acid) hydrogel, which contains an NO donor in the form of S-nitrosoglutathione along with the nanometric micelles of another polymer.

Market Dynamics



Trends

Shift in the preference from traditional products to more advanced therapies

Drivers

Growing geriatric population

Increasing prevalence of diabetes

High rate of injuries and trauma cases

Increasing prevalence of chronic wounds

Restraints

High cost of advanced wound dressing products

Inability of traditional wound dressing to treat severe wounds

Opportunities

Improving economies offer lucrative growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Advanced

4.1.1.1.1 Foams

4.1.1.1.2 Hydrocolloids

4.1.1.1.3 Films

4.1.1.1.4 Alginates

4.1.1.1.5 Hydrogels

4.1.1.1.6 Collagen

4.1.1.1.7 Hydrofiber

4.1.1.1.8 Wound contact layers

4.1.1.1.9 Superabsorbent

4.1.1.1.10 Others

4.1.1.2 Traditional

4.1.1.2.1 Bandages

4.1.1.2.2 Gauzes

4.1.1.2.3 Sponges

4.1.1.2.4 Abdominal pads

4.1.1.2.5 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Chronic wounds

4.1.2.1.1 Diabetic foot ulcers

4.1.2.1.2 Pressure ulcers

4.1.2.1.3 Venous ulcers

4.1.2.1.4 Others

4.1.2.2 Acute wounds

4.1.2.2.1 Surgical and traumatic wounds

4.1.2.2.2 Burns

4.1.3 By End User

4.1.3.1 Hospital and specialty clinics

4.1.3.1.1 Inpatient settings

4.1.3.1.2 Outpatient settings

4.1.3.2 Home healthcare

4.1.3.3 Long-term care settings

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Advanced Wound Dressing Market, by Type

5.1.2 Traditional Wound Dressing Market, by Type

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Chronic Wound Dressing Market, by Type

5.2.2 Acute Wound Dressing Market, by Type

5.3 By End-user

5.3.1 Wound Dressing Market in Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, by Type

5.4 By Country



Chapter 6. Brazil Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Mexico Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Argentina Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Colombia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Peru Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Chile Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Ecuador Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

13.1.1 Brazil

13.1.2 Mexico

13.1.3 Colombia

13.1.4 Argentina

13.1.5 Peru

13.1.6 Chile

13.1.7 Ecuador

13.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

13.2.1 Product Launches and Approvals

13.2.2 Other Developments



Chapter 14. Company Profiles

14.1 Hollister Incorporated

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

14.2 DeRoyal Industries Inc.

14.3 ConvaTec Group PLC

14.4 Johnson & Johnson

14.5 Smith & Nephew PLC

14.6 Mlnlycke Health Care AB

14.7 3M Company

14.8 Acelity L.P. Inc.

14.9 BSN medical GmbH

14.10 Hartmann Group

14.11 B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.12 Coloplast A/S



