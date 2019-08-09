Global Implantable Pacemaker Products Markets to 2023: Markets are Expected to Reach $5.32 Billion
Global product sales are projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the 2017-23 forecast, increasing from approximately $3,940.3m in 2017 to an estimated $5,324.2m in 2023.
Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the implantable pacemaker products market.
Implantable pacemaker products covered by this report include:
- Single-chamber pacemakers, including leadless pacemakers
- Dual-chamber pacemakers
- Biventricular pacemakers, also known as cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-P)
The global market for implantable pacemaker products is anticipated to see moderate, single-digit growth throughout the forecast period covered by this analysis (2017-23). Growth in unit sales is being driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death globally, responsible for over 17 million deaths annually.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Exhibit ES-1: Implantable pacemaker products, global market forecast, 2017-23
Exhibit ES-2: Global implantable pacemaker products market, share by country/region, 2017
Exhibit ES-3: Drivers and limiters of growth - implantable pacemaker products
Cardiac Rhythm Disorders Overview
Sick sinus syndrome
Bradycardia
Heart block
Tachycardia
Atrial fibrillation
Heart failure
Diagnosis and treatment
Bibliography
Pacemaker Devices
Implantable pacemaker systems
Implantable pacemaker products
Developments in implantable pacemaker technology
Temporary pacing systems
External pacemaker products
Bibliography
Implantable Pacemaker Products Market
Global market insights
Market value
Technology trends
Market drivers and limiters
Implantable pacemaker products overview
Market leaders
Competitive strategies
Emerging competition
Global competitors
Market forecast
Market forecast: US
Market forecast: five major EU markets
Market forecast: Japan
Market forecast: rest of the world
Bibliography
