Global Implantable Pacemaker Products Markets to 2023: Markets are Expected to Reach $5.32 Billion

Global product sales are projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the 2017-23 forecast, increasing from approximately $3,940.3m in 2017 to an estimated $5,324.2m in 2023.



Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the implantable pacemaker products market.



Implantable pacemaker products covered by this report include:

Single-chamber pacemakers, including leadless pacemakers

Dual-chamber pacemakers

Biventricular pacemakers, also known as cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-P)

The global market for implantable pacemaker products is anticipated to see moderate, single-digit growth throughout the forecast period covered by this analysis (2017-23). Growth in unit sales is being driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death globally, responsible for over 17 million deaths annually.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Exhibit ES-1: Implantable pacemaker products, global market forecast, 2017-23

Exhibit ES-2: Global implantable pacemaker products market, share by country/region, 2017

Exhibit ES-3: Drivers and limiters of growth - implantable pacemaker products



Cardiac Rhythm Disorders Overview

Sick sinus syndrome

Bradycardia

Heart block

Tachycardia

Atrial fibrillation

Heart failure

Diagnosis and treatment

Bibliography



Pacemaker Devices

Implantable pacemaker systems

Implantable pacemaker products

Developments in implantable pacemaker technology

Temporary pacing systems

External pacemaker products

Bibliography



Implantable Pacemaker Products Market

Global market insights

Market value

Technology trends

Market drivers and limiters

Implantable pacemaker products overview

Market leaders

Competitive strategies

Emerging competition

Global competitors

Market forecast

Market forecast: US

Market forecast: five major EU markets

Market forecast: Japan

Market forecast: rest of the world

Bibliography



