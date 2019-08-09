Vietnam Domestic Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2019: Transaction Value & Volume, Interstate Remittance Flow for Key Hubs, Intra City P2P Transfers 2016-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Domestic Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Transaction Value & Volume, Interstate Remittance Flow for Key Hubs, Intra City P2P Transfers, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a data-centric analysis of domestic remittance market dynamics in Vietnam to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks. This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of remittance flow within the states/regions. It provides a detailed view of remittance from each of the key states/regions to various domestic locations (states/regions). It also provides market dynamics of intra city P2P transfers. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Disclaimer



2 Vietnam Domestic Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

2.2 Vietnam Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

2.3 Vietnam Market Share Analysis by Remittance Destination - Interstate vs Intra City

2.4 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.5 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.6 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



3 Vietnam Interstate Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

3.1 Interstate Remittance Market Size and Forecast

3.2 Interstate Remittance Market Share Analysis by Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

3.3 Digital Interstate Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

3.4 Mobile Interstate Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

3.5 Non-Digital Interstate Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



4 Vietnam Interstate Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

4.1 Interstate Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

4.2 Interstate Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

4.3 Interstate Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

4.4 Interstate Remittance - Analysis by Income



5 Vietnam Interstate Remittance Flow Analysis by Key States

5.1 Interstate Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key States

5.2 Ho Ch Minh City - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.3 Hanoi City - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.4 B Ria-Vung Tu Province - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.5 Dong Nai Province - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.6 Hai Phng City - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.7 An Giang Province - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.8 Quang Ninh Province - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.9 Kin Giang Province - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.10 Can Tho City - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics

5.11 Long An Province - Interstate Remittance Market Dynamics



6 Vietnam Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics

6.1 Domestic Intra City P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis by Channel



7 Vietnam Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis by Key Cities

7.1 Market Share Analysis by City Type

7.2 Tier 1 Cities - Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics

7.3 Tier 2 Cities - Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics

7.4 Tier 3 Cities - Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics



8 Vietnam Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis by Consumer Demographics

8.1 Intra City P2P Transfer - Analysis by Age Group

8.2 Intra City P2P Transfer - Analysis by Occupation

8.3 Intra City P2P Transfer - Analysis by Purpose

8.4 Intra City Remittance - Analysis by Income



