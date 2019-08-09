Author Kevin Henry of Kevin Speaks Dental to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

KevinHenry2 Logo

LONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are more 330,000 dental assistants in the United States today, making them the largest dental healthcare group by large margin.

Kevin Henry speaks to audiences around the world as Kevin Speaks Dental and through his company IgniteDA, a community designed to empower, enlighten and educate dental assistants. With 20 years in the dental industry, Henry is one of the few speakers focused on the educational needs of dental assistants.

“My goal is to ensure that dental assistants understand the important role they play in the practice,” says Henry.

While a hygienist may do your six-month checkup and clean your teeth, the dental assistant is the one who actually sits across from the dentist whenever you're in the chair for a procedure like a root canal or a cavity filled. They pass the instruments, make sure that everything is sterilized, it's safe and ready for your appointment ahead of time, and that you as a patient never know that anything's going on behind the scenes that might stress you.

“One of the biggest challenges I face with assistants is that they are viewed as the low person on the totem pole,” says Henry, “The assistant does numerous things throughout the day for different procedures that make the position more dynamic and unique. Without their efforts, the dental practice doesn’t function.”

Promoting the role of dental assistants, says Henry, is part of his philosophy that dental practices see themselves as a business and run themselves as a business that knows their numbers and their trends and can manage the relationships between all their team members.

“Dentists get very little business training in dental school,” says Henry. “For the most part, dentists just want to focus on the teeth. So one of my goals is to make sure that they understand how to run a business, because it not only impacts them but every one of their team members as well. I'm a certified DiSC trainer, so I talk a lot about personalities in the practices, which has a lot to do with running the business.”

Henry is the author of Battling and Beating the Demons of Dental Assisting.

“The demons are the lack of respect, the lack of pay, getting along in the practice,” says Henry. “So I love seeing the light bulbs come on for the dental assistants in my audience whenever I can remind them of the important role they play and how much they matter to their patients and the bottom line of the business.”

