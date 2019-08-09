Global Cloud Database & DBaaS Market Outlook, 2019 to 2025 - Anticipating a CAGR of 68.9%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Database and DBaaS - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cloud Database and DBaaS market worldwide is projected to grow by US$312.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 68.9%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Cloud Database and DBaaS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 68.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$320.3 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud Database and DBaaS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 81.3% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Cloud Database and DBaaS will reach a market size of US$15.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 62.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$42.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amazon.com, Inc. (USA); CenturyLink Cloud (USA); Google, Inc. (USA); IBM Corporation (USA); Microsoft Corporation (USA); Oracle Corporation (USA); Rackspace US, Inc. (USA); Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA); SAP SE (Germany).



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Database and DBaaS Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



