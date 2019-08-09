Outlook on the Global Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) Market to 2025: Projecting a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Combat Helmet - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Advanced Combat Helmet market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 6.4%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Military & Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Million by the year 2025, Military & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$74.9 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$143.7 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Military & Defense will reach a market size of US$150.7 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$166.3 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company (USA); ArmorSource LLC (USA); ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC (USA); BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom); Eagle Industries (USA); Honeywell International, Inc. (USA); Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (United Kingdom); Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (USA); Survitec Group Limited (United Kingdom).



Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced Combat Helmet Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) Market - Prelude

North America Leads Global ACH Market

Defense Sector Dominates ACH Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Focus of Defense Sector on Soldier Safety Favors Market Growth

Sustained Increase in Defense Spending: Opportunity for ACH Market

Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2000 through 2017

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018

Persistent Threats due to Cross-Border Disputes and Counter Terrorism Measures Drive Military Agencies to Procure Advanced Armor

Safety Helmets: A Requirement for Insurgencies

New Polymeric Materials for Future Combat Helmets

High Cost: A Major Impediment to Adoption of Advanced Combat Helmets

Technology Advancements in ACH Bode Well for the Market

ACH Gen II Combat Helmet: U.S. Army's Move towards Advanced Armored Protection

NSRDEC Develops Lighter and Stronger Combat Helmet for Soldiers

PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Combat Helmet - An Introduction

Evolution of Combat Helmets: A Glance through History

Advanced Combat Helmet: Definition

Enhanced Combat Helmet: A Variant of Advanced Combat Helmet

Recent Industry Activity

3M Launches New Combat Helmet

Revision Military Wins U.S. Army Contract for Advanced Combat Helmet Generation II

Gentex Wins Contract from U.S. Marine Corps for Enhanced Combat Helmets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Advanced Combat Helmet Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Advanced Combat Helmet Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



