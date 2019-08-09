e-Commerce Logistics Market Set to Register a CAGR of 20.7% Over 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce Logistics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



E-commerce Logistics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$524.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 20.7%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Transportation Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$464.2 Billion by the year 2025, Transportation Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.2% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$41 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Transportation Services will reach a market size of US$30.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$82.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (USA); CEVA Logistics (The Netherlands); FedEx Corporation (USA); Gati Ltd. (India); Kuehne + Nagel, Inc. (USA); Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Japan); Rhenus SE & Co. KG (Germany).



Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

E-commerce Logistics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Overview

eCommerce Logistics: A Prelude

ECommerce Fulfillment

Transportation Services

Warehousing & Distribution Services

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Robust Outlook for the e-Commerce Industry, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy to Amplify the Importance of Efficient & Agile Logistics: Global e-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Important Role Played by Faster & Leaner Logistics in Enhancing Profitability & Competitiveness of eCommerce Companies to Drive Demand for Third Party (3P) Integrated Logistics Services

The Growing Opportunity for Efficiency Enhancement in Urban Logistics to Benefit Demand for 3P Integrated Urban Freight Transport and Logistics Management Services for Last Mile Innovation: Global Urban Logistics Market (In US$ Billion) by In-House & Outsourced for the Years 2012 & 2020

Rise in Cross-Border E-Commerce Drives Growth of International e-Commerce Logistics Services

Growing Prevalence of Cross Border eCommerce Supported by Explosive Connectivity to Expand the Opportunity for International e-Commerce Logistics Services: Global Cross Border B2C eCommerce Transaction Value (In US$ Million) for the Years 2015 & 2020

Growing Internet Penetration Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Online Shopping

Growing Base of Internet Users Worldwide as Evidenced by Growing Penetration Rates Provides the Platform for the Rise of Online Shopping & eCommerce: Global Internet User Penetration for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Blockchain Emerges Over the Horizon to Redefine the Growth of e-Commerce Logistics by Enabling Smart & Secure Shipping

Growing Investments in Blockchain Technology in the Transportation and Logistics industry Brings the Promise of Revolutionizing the eCommerce Logistics Sector: Global Market for Blockchain Technology in the Transportation and Logistics Sector (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Less Than Truckload Freight Logistics Emerges as a Key Trend in the e-Commerce Logistics Market

LTL Shipping Emerges as an Essential Component in the Distribution Mix in the eCommerce Supply Chain as Evidenced by the Rapid Growth of the Market Spearheaded by Long Haul Services: Global Market for Less-than-truckload (LTL) (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US E-commerce Logistics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European E-commerce Logistics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n6dhhn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.